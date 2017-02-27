  • Trending
Culture

Before He Was Yelling At Reporters, Sean Spicer Was The White House Easter Bunny

by Penn Collins

February 27, 2017 at 12:50
Copy Link

Every year, the White House Easter Bunny makes an appearance on the lawn, silently milling about as children participate in the Easter Egg roll. The bunny is a nice inclusion in the mix, though the images of a vested, bespectacled rabbit on the lawn of the president’s home is a bit surreal. 

And it gets even more surreal when you learn that the human donning the outfit during the George W. Bush years was none other than White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Not only did Spicer wear the suit for two years during his time working the U.S. trade rep’s office, but he even conducted an interview about the experience. 

Learning that Spicer got dressed up to entertain kids at Easter is hardly a damning revelation – in fact, it’s perhaps the most humanizing thing we’ve learned about Spicer – but that doesn’t mean it’s not interesting. 

Strangely, though, the Obama White House has famously refused to disclose who wore the suit during their administration, but this being the internet, people have their suspicions. 

