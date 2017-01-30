  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    News Anchor Just Completely Exposed Trump’s Favorite Conspiracy Theory
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    An Architect Is Taking On Homelessness By Creating Beautiful Cardboard Houses For The Needy
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Dwyane Wade Shared This Michelle Obama Pic To Let The World Know He Was Mad At His Team
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    While Uber Flails, Lyft and Airbnb Step Up In Supporting Refugees And Detainees
    by Andre Grant
  6. 6 6
    The Netherlands Defies Trump, Sets Up Fund To Help Women Around The Globe
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Mark Zuckerberg Stands Up To President Donald Trump 
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  8. 8 8
    Trump Just Quietly Replaced Our Nation’s Top Military Advisors With Steve Bannon
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Homeless Veterans Now Have A Place To Live In These Converted Motels
    by Penn Collins
Culture

Sean Spicer Retweets An Onion Article That Says He Lies For A Living

by Penn Collins

January 30, 2017 at 10:20
Copy Link

Sean Spicer might be the White House Press Secretary, but it seems he’s still having some trouble navigating the intricacies of the Internet. A few day back, he tweeted out what appeared to be a password to...something, then followed it up by doing the exact same thing the next morning: 

Now, he’s got some more egg on his face after sending a tweet claiming that a quick satirical profile piece from The Onion totally nailed what his daily job is

Here’s The Onion’s tweet that nailed it” by Spicer’s own admission.

While this is very likely a bullet point of most every press secretary in every administration, few tasked with the job would be so quick to explicitly state it. So, I suppose it’s possible that this was a sarcastic or tongue-in-cheek response, but that may be even worse, as a Press Secretary whose comments drip with sarcasm could be even worse than one who simply doesn’t know what The Onion is. 

In any event, it’s clear from his syntax, following up even the word “period” with an exclamation point, that Donald Trump has managed to distribute his social media style guide to his team in his first week of office. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Communities

While Uber Flails, Lyft and Airbnb Step Up In Supporting Refugees And Detainees

Suddenly, everyone wants to #DeleteUber by Andre Grant
Communities

The ACLU Unleashes 7 Point Plan To Fight Trump—And Needs Your Help

“We will be the David to the federal government's Goliath” by GOOD Staff
Communities

Trump Just Quietly Replaced Our Nation’s Top Military Advisors With Steve Bannon

“A radical departure from any National Security Council in history” by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Trump's press secretary had no idea this story was a parody from The Onion. https://t.co/E3eHzD2BZR https://t.co/0yTqlBvReb
Sean Spicer Retweets An Onion Article That Says He Lies For A Living
Recent
Actor Kal Penn Raises Nearly $600,000 For Syrian Refugees 13 minutes ago Become A Youth Sports Coach, It’ll Make You A Better Person 33 minutes ago France Just Banned Free Soda Refills From All Restaurants  43 minutes ago Sean Spicer Retweets An Onion Article That Says He Lies For A Living about 1 hour ago Doctors Are Outsmarting Cancer With Tiny, High-Tech Tools about 5 hours ago Protests Over Immigration Ban Spreads To 7 Major U.S. Airports about 18 hours ago The 36 Politicians Who Actually Showed Up And Did Something For Detainees about 20 hours ago While Uber Flails, Lyft and Airbnb Step Up In Supporting Refugees And Detainees about 21 hours ago The ACLU Unleashes 7 Point Plan To Fight Trump—And Needs Your Help about 22 hours ago Trump Just Quietly Replaced Our Nation’s Top Military Advisors With Steve Bannon about 22 hours ago These Are The 4 Most Vulnerable Groups Of Immigrants Right Now about 24 hours ago Mark Zuckerberg Stands Up To President Donald Trump  1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers