A hilarious Sesame Street clip has people split over whether they are hearing Grover drop a massive f-bomb.

Ever since the legendary “blue dress” debate took over the Internet back in 2015, we’ve seen a handful of perception based anomolies go viral. Most recently, the “Yanni or Laurel” question became one of the biggest stories of 2018.

But they may all have to take a back seat to this wild one, since it has people wondering if they heard an adorable Sesame Street character enthusasically dropping a curse word live on air.

Reddit user “Schrodert” shared this clip on Thursday, in which Grover says to Elmo, “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.”

Pretty innocent and ultimately forgettable. Except, Schrodert and countless others are hearing a very different version:

“May have just found next “Yanni or Laurel” soundbite thanks to my daughter’s obsession with Elmo. Listen once thinking Grover says “Yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea” then again KNOWING he actually says “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.” I hear either based on what I’m thinking.”

Which version do you hear?

If you enjoyed this story, you might like our free “25 Quotes to Live by in 2019” ebook that we produced as a small thank you to our readers. You can download it here.