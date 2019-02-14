  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name.
    by Irene Fagan Merrow
  2. 2 2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls. 
    by Heidi Lux
  4. 4 4
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  5. 5 5
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Google and Apple are taking heat for publishing the most sexist app on the planet.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence.
    by Heidi Lux
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

A UK ad featuring a ‘sexy’ Theresa May has been pulled after sexism accusations. 

by Tod Perry

February 14, 2019 at 14:30
Copy Link
Image by No 10 /Flickr

In 2015, an for Protein World appeared in the London Underground featuring a bikini-clad blonde that asked, “Are you beach body ready?” Public outcry over the ad kicked off a movement in the UK to eliminate sexim from advertisments. 

This eventually led the Committee of Advertising Practice to ban five types of advertising it deemed sexist. The rules will take effect in June of this year.

Although the rules have yet to take effect, UK finance company Capital.com has voluntarily pulled its ad featuring a hypersexualized portrait of UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The ad reads: “Her deal or yours? Make the markets your own on a historic day for Brexit.”

In the ad, May is wearing bright red lipstick while winking and seductively holding her pearls. It also highlights her cleavage. 

The ad references May’s recent Brexit strategy proposal which was recently rejected by the House of Commons. 

The sexist ad created an outcry on social media so Captial.com pulled it and issued an apology. 

“We recognise that an advertisement posted on global media channels by Capital.com, featuring a caricature image of Theresa May, has upset some people,” a Capital.com spokesman said. “It was not our intention to cause any offence and we apologise for any harm or insensitivity. We made a mistake. The advert has been immediately withdrawn and terminated.”

The ad provoked some passionate responses on Twitter.

Share image via Dan Kitwood / Getty Images and Anastasia Zawierucha / Twitter.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

This company is making Valentine’s Day eCards for people in prison.

Would you send a Valentine’s Day card to an inmate? by Tod Perry
Communities

A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman.

Peak mansplaining. by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.

A British shopper took to the store’s Facebook page to lambaste the chain’s tiny sizes. by Jamie Lutz
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A UK ad featuring a ‘sexy’ Theresa May has been pulled after sexism accusations. 
Recent
Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down. about 7 hours ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s viral video on government corruption just made history. 1 day ago Ted Cruz’s ridiculous ‘El Chapo’ idea is being ridiculed by everyone. 1 day ago Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name. 1 day ago This company is making Valentine’s Day eCards for people in prison. 2 days ago A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman. 2 days ago Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes. 2 days ago This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence. 3 days ago Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and Twitter is freaking out. 3 days ago Recently-deceased mom becoming a celebrity after her kids' publish stunningly clever obituary.  3 days ago Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls.  3 days ago This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment.  6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers