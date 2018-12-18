  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    These woman wore a ‘smart dress’ that counted how many times they were groped during one night.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  2. 2 2
    School recalls yearbook after realizing student's quote has a deeper, very sexual meaning.
    by Julianne Adams
  3. 3 3
    Google’s visit to Congress was a powerful reminder of who is really influencing our lives and culture.
    by James Poulos
  4. 4 4
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Guy finds mysterious hole in yard. The internet warns him to stop digging immediately.
    by April Lavalle
  7. 7 7
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    The 20 most popular ethical and eco-friendly holiday gifts of 2018.
    by GOOD Staff
  9. 9 9
    Enlisted anti-vaxxer tried to skip on a flu shot for his newborn and the Navy schooled him for it. 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

The 5 types of sexist ads that were just banned from UK advertising.

by Tod Perry

December 18, 2018 at 12:00
Copy Link
via Methodshop.com/Flickr and Tengrain/Flickr

In 2015, an ad for Protein World appeared in the London Underground featuring a bikini-clad blonde that asked, “Are you beach body ready?” The ad sparked controversy, and over 200 people filed complaints with the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) and Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), claiming the ad promoted unrealistic body types and fat-shaming.

The ASA and CAP are self-regulatory organizations; however, their decisions have a big impact on British legislation. 

This public outcry eventually led to the formation of new advertising regulations by CAP that were announced on Friday, December 14, and will take effect in June 2019.

The new regulations aim to ban companies from including “gender stereotypes that are likely to cause harm, or serious or widespread offense” in their ads on TV, radio, websites and in print.

The new regulations will ban five different types of sexist portrayals of men and women in UK advertising.

Ads that show a  person failing to achieve a task specifically because of their gender. 

Ads that suggest that transforming your body will make you romantically successful.

Ads that belittle men for carrying out stereotypically “female” roles or tasks. 

Ads that emphasise the contrast between a girl’s stereotypical personality and a boy’s.

Ads aimed at new mothers that tell them keeping a perfect home or attractive body is a priority for their emotional wellbeing.

The organizations have also provided important guidelines to stop the sexualization of children. 

Ads featuring suggestive or sexualised imagery of children, such as children in heavy make-up or provocative poses are always problematic and should not be used. … Ads should not portray or represent in a sexual way anyone who is, or seems to be, under 18 years old. This does not apply to ads whose principal function is to promote the welfare of, or to prevent harm to, under18s, provided any sexual portrayal or representation is not excessive.

Share image by via Methodshop.com/Flickr and Tengrain/Flickr

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Here’s how to watch the amazing meteor shower that starts tonight and ends tomorrow morning.

Geminid stargazers are in for a real treat that’s being called the, “best display of shooting stars all year.” by Tod Perry
Communities

Trump's morning tweets about Michael Cohen are basically an admission of guilt. Buckle up.

The president thinks that if he didn’t know it’s was illegal, then it shouldn’t be illegal. Which is wrong. by Orli Matlow
Lifestyle

Mom leaves the coolest set of instructions for babysitter.

She’s either the best or the worst parent of all time. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The 5 types of sexist ads that were just banned from UK advertising.
Recent
The 5 types of sexist ads that were just banned from UK advertising. about 2 hours ago These woman wore a ‘smart dress’ that counted how many times they were groped during one night. about 21 hours ago Google’s visit to Congress was a powerful reminder of who is really influencing our lives and culture. 1 day ago The 20 most popular ethical and eco-friendly holiday gifts of 2018. 4 days ago Guy finds mysterious hole in yard. The internet warns him to stop digging immediately. 4 days ago School recalls yearbook after realizing student's quote has a deeper, very sexual meaning. 4 days ago You've been threading needles wrong your whole life. 4 days ago Here’s how to watch the amazing meteor shower that starts tonight and ends tomorrow morning. 5 days ago Trump's morning tweets about Michael Cohen are basically an admission of guilt. Buckle up. 5 days ago Mom leaves the coolest set of instructions for babysitter. 6 days ago Enlisted anti-vaxxer tried to skip on a flu shot for his newborn and the Navy schooled him for it.  6 days ago Let’s debunk the ridiculous myth that Trump and Drake are both ‘generous’ men in private.  6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers