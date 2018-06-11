  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Why Did America Forget About Rajneeshpuram?
    by Hanna Olsen
  3. 3 3
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  4. 4 4
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    The Cats Of Rome Make Ruins Their Home
    by Hadley Meares
  6. 6 6
    Eagles Fans Mysteriously Absent At Trump’s ‘Celebration of America’
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    This Artist Saw A Lack Of Diversity On Gallery Walls. So She Painted Portraits Of Her Queer And Latinx Friends
    by Liz Ohanesian
  9. 9 9
    Celebrity Booted From Ellen's Show After Making Homophobic Remarks
    by Leo Shvedsky
Innovation

Solar Technology Can Now Power Your Roads — And Your Clothes

by Maya Kachroo-Levine

June 11, 2018 at 14:30
Copy Link
Photo by Skeeze/Pixabay.

Our world is currently powered by human-generated electricity.

And while it doesn’t seem like we’re going to run out of electricity any time soon, that doesn’t mean it’s a sustainable resource. Power plants emit pollution into the air on a daily basis, meaning that generating electricity is one of the leading causes of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

Solar energy is working to combat that. The idea is simple: Use a natural resource — the sun — for electricity instead of nonrenewable resources.

Other than pointing out the occasional set of solar panels on the roof of a mansion, a lot of us are pretty unaware of the advancements solar energy has made in the last few years.

Here are two recently emergent solar-based technologies:

A vehicle drives on the transparent, weight-bearing solar panels of the world's first photovoltaic expressway in Jinan, Shandong province’s capital city. Photo by Luo bo/AP.

Solar-powered roads

Tokyo has recently announced plans to build solar roads to help make their 2020 Olympics into an eco-friendly event. These experimental roadways are made with load-bearing solar panels that are covered in a special resin, according to the Independent. Cars can drive on these durable roads while the panels generate electricity for adjacent communities.

Japan’s solar road was installed in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, in May 2018. The shop’s manager has high hopes for the development: “The solar road system can generate 16,145 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, covering about 9% of the entire electricity that the store consumes.” 

And in China – the world’s leading solar energy producer — a photovoltaic expressway recently promised a new future for clean energy (until thieves stole one of the panels, that is).  

Last year, solar-powered pavement technology was also tested out along Route 66. If roadways using solar-powered technology catch on, it could help encourage clean energy use in the U.S. In fact, the Jefferson City News Tribune reports that the LED-embedded solar panels along the famed highway “will be used to generate electricity for the Route 66 Welcome Center.” 

According to Solar Roadway, the company behind this technology, the solar-powered pavement along Route 66 can generate clean energy and also has thermal LED bulbs that can melt snow during winter. 

Wearable solar

Wearable solar goes far beyond solar-powered watches. In 2016, the textiles industry discovered that solar panels can be stitched into panels of fabric. Solar textiles can not only increase the renewable energy that’s collected, they can also increase the number of solar devices in your home. For example, these solar textiles can be stitched into curtains, tablecloths, and even car upholstery, allowing heated seats to be powered by renewable energy.

Solar innovation isn’t going anywhere. Within just the last few years, we’ve made solar a seamless part of everyday life, literally weaving it into the clothes on our backs.

Share image by Skeeze/Pixabay.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Not One Woman Made This Year’s Forbes ‘100 Highest-Paid Athletes’ List 

Serena Williams was the only woman who made the cut last year. by Tod Perry
Culture

How Korean Boy Band BTS Toppled Asian Stereotypes – And Took America By Storm

They’re the first K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 chart. by Susanna Lim
Culture

After ‘Star Wars’ Actress Kelly Marie Tran Was Bullied Online, Fans Struck Back With Beautiful Artwork

“Star Wars” fans turned negativity into creativity with #FanArtforRose. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Solar Technology Can Now Power Your Roads — And Your Clothes
Recent
Dr. Tommy John: These 4 Steps Can Help Prevent Youth Athlete Injuries 3 days ago LGBTQ Youth Athletes Should ​‘Play Proud’ 3 days ago The Tragic Deaths Of Anthony Bourdain And Kate Spade Highlight A Disturbing Uptick In Suicides  3 days ago Why Mister Rogers’ Message Of Love And Kindness Is Good For Your Health 3 days ago Not One Woman Made This Year’s Forbes ‘100 Highest-Paid Athletes’ List  4 days ago How Korean Boy Band BTS Toppled Asian Stereotypes – And Took America By Storm 4 days ago After ‘Star Wars’ Actress Kelly Marie Tran Was Bullied Online, Fans Struck Back With Beautiful Artwork 4 days ago This Artist Saw A Lack Of Diversity On Gallery Walls. So She Painted Portraits Of Her Queer And Latinx Friends 5 days ago Eagles Fans Mysteriously Absent At Trump’s ‘Celebration of America’ 5 days ago California's ‘Jungle’ Primary Sets Up Polarized Governor's Race For November 5 days ago New Mexico’s Deb Haaland On Track To Become The First Native American Congresswoman 5 days ago The Era Of Electric Planes Is Almost Here 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers