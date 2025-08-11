Walmart to pay millions for allegedly unlawfully charging for these products

Residents of California noticed something odd when shopping at Walmart. Many claimed that products such as baked goods, produce, and other prepared foods were sold with less weight than indicated on their labels. Others also accused Walmart of charging customers more than its lowest advertised or posted price. This alleged attempt to save money will now cost Walmart $5.6 million to settle a consumer protection lawsuit.

The civil complaint filed by multiple California counties stated that this discrepancy in pricing violated California’s False Advertising and Unfair Competition laws. Walmart will settle with the district attorney offices of Santa Clara County, San Diego County, San Bernardino County, and Sonoma County, paying $5.5 million in civil penalties while agreeing to ensure that their employees will be held responsible for accurately weighing and pricing their products. The retail giant will also pay $139,908 to cover the costs of the investigations. Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States and operates over 280 stores in California, meaning that its questionable pricing practices impact millions of customers.

“When someone brings an item to the register to be scanned, the price must be right,” said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen in an official statement . “They expect it. California expects it. My office expects it—and we will apply the law to make sure of it.”

This isn’t the first time Walmart has had to pay up for price discrepancies. In 2012 , the company paid $2.1 million in a settlement agreement for overcharging California customers. It's also received criticism and faced similar civil suits in other states.

As a consumer, you have the right to question and report anything that seems fishy about a retailer. It’s important to double-check labels and price tags on whatever you buy so you don’t get scammed. If you feel that you have done everything you can between yourself and the retailer, you have options. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommends you contact your state attorney general/state consumer protection office, the Better Business Bureau, and file a report with the FTC if things aren't made right. This was how the attorneys general in California found out that Walmart wasn’t just making mistakes with a few customers here and there. The hundreds of complaints revealed a large-scale problem that required action.

@thelawyerangela What happens to your complaints about shady businesses? #lawyer #lawtiktok #legaltiktok #lawyertiktok #fashionnova

The way these price inconsistencies were spotted was due to folks being savvy shoppers. You can find extra deals and save more money shopping for groceries and other items by comparing prices online . If pressed, some brick-and-mortar stores will agree to price-match their competitor’s price or offer a cheaper price should you show it off on your phone. If you notice a price discrepancy between the store and its website, you can negotiate a lower cost. Doing this not only helps you find a deal, but also sheds light on when a retailer may be doing something dubious.

Being a savvy and shrewd consumer will not only save you more money while shopping, but sometimes, like in this Walmart case, will help your fellow shoppers save money, too.