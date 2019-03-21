  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  2. 2 2
    15 adorable doggies before and after being adopted.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    A 'barefoot runner' complained about acorns in the neighborhood. It did not go over well. 
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  4. 4 4
    Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.
    by Jamie Lutz
  5. 5 5
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  6. 6 6
    Servers busted making fun of their customers.
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  7. 7 7
    This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Health

What the spoon theory means to me as someone with depression.

by Keren Rosenthal

March 21, 2019 at 8:35
Copy Link
via Dayland Shannon / Flickr

Note: This isn’t my theory, it originally belongs to someone called Christine Miserandino and I’m just using it to explain my personal situation, which I think many people are in.

One of the things that hurts me most in regards to my struggle with depression is lack of energy. At one point, I got to a point in life where I could no longer live on my own because I couldn’t take care of myself, so I had to move back in with my parents.

I recently heard of something called “the spoon theory,” which perfectly explains my lack of energy to others.

The theory goes like this: Each person in the world has a supply of spoons, and these spoons are what get you through the day. You get out of bed in the morning? That’s going to cost you a spoon. You brush your teeth? That’s going to cost another one. Make breakfast? That’s going to cost a few more.

Healthy people seem to have more spoons then someone who is struggling with illness. Each day you wake up and have a new supply of spoons, but the number of spoons you get isn’t up to you. To someone who is sick, it might seem like healthy people have an unlimited supply of spoons. It’s just like how I happen to have brown hair and dark skin — I also just happen to have a limited supply of spoons. 

via Cooper Gary

When I got to the point where I could no longer live on my own, it was because I had no spoons left and for some reason, I wasn’t able to get more. Days and weeks went by, but still, no spoons would come. Once in a while, I had a few — very few — and was able to get up, brush my teeth and get dressed before crashing back down again to recharge my spoon supply.

Except it wouldn’t recharge.

I felt like my life wasn’t worth living, because living with such a limited number of spoons feels nearly impossible. But I recently discovered that I can get spoons from outside sources.

Someone says they believe in me: I get five spoons for the day.

Someone tells me they love me: 15 spoons!

And one day someone hugged me and told me they care: And my supply of spoons seemed to reach the sky! I had enough to get me through the entire day and the next!

But it can also work the other way around. Someone can say something hurtful and a spoon will disappear. It’s like they’ve stolen it, even though they have so many for themselves and they know my supply is limited, but they still take one or two.

I’m so hurt that I cry, forgetting completely that tears will also cost me a few spoons. I go into a cycle where I’m losing all my spoons due to wasting them on tears.

I reach for help, I reach for encouragement from others, because I know that’s the best place to get more spoons, but in reality, people are busy and don’t always seem to get the little hints I drop and I can’t exactly say, “Hey person, I’m in need a few spoons, can you give me some of yours?” Because they’ll look at me weirdly and think I’ve “gone nuts.” Maybe if they’re really nice they’ll buy me a packet of plastic spoons from the supermarket, but those kind don’t exactly help.

So if I’m sending this to you, it means I’ve run out of spoons and I’m asking you in my own weird way for you to lend me a few of yours, and I also hope this has helped you understand the way I work.

via David Goehring / Flickr

This article was originally published by our partners The Mighty.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face.

“I stand here as the leader of my country. Flawed and human, but judged by my political actions, not by my sexual orientation.” by Leo Shvedsky
The Planet

A million students took to the streets demanding action on climate change. Here are 18 of their best signs. 

“Yo mama is so polluted, she’s literally dying. Save Mother Nature.” by Tod Perry
Culture

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
What the spoon theory means to me as someone with depression.
Recent
What the spoon theory means to me as someone with depression. about 1 hour ago This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him about 18 hours ago Georgia lawmaker proposes “testicular bill of rights” in response to state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban. 1 day ago This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder.  2 days ago George W. Bush just gave an incredible speech about the importance of immigration. 2 days ago Republican lawmaker mercilessly mocked after freaking out about California’s straw laws. 2 days ago John Oliver got real about his mistakes in publicly shaming Monica Lewinsky. 3 days ago Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face. 6 days ago A million students took to the streets demanding action on climate change. Here are 18 of their best signs.  6 days ago Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him. 6 days ago Guy discovers his divorced parents are dating and the internet is thirsty on their behalf. 6 days ago White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers