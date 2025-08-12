Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Archeologists uncover one of the biggest puzzles in history, Peruvian desert floor carvings

In just six months, they found over 303 incredible designs.

archeological discovery, ai, ancient history, peru, carvings

A.I. helped archeologists uncover 303 more geoglyphs from Peru.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesAug 12, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

A pairing of old-school archeological study techniques with modern technology has led to a bounty of successful discoveries in Peru. Professor Masato Sakai led a joint team consisting of members of Yamagata University’s Institute of Nazca and IBM to uncover and identify geoglyphs, ancient massive desert floor carvings, along Peru’s coastal desert. With the use of IBM’s A.I. technology, they were able to find 303 previously undiscovered geoglyphs within less than six months, doubling the number of known Nazca Lines (as they are called) in the area.

What has been most impressive, aside from the discoveries themselves, is how quickly they were found. These findings mark one of the fastest reveals of new knowledge ever achieved for an archeological study. Traditionally, archaeologists studied the Nazca Lines through ground surveys, aerial photographs, and manual mapping. However, this new approach, which trains A.I. algorithms with thousands of aerial images to detect faint lines and geometric forms, has significantly sped up the search for additional geoglyphs. The trained A.I. was able to analyze terabytes-worth of drone and satellite images to flag any potential geoglyphs for the archaeologists to follow up on and verify.

@needitzs

What are the Nazca Lines? #nazcalines #peru #mystery

These geoglyphs were carved between 200 B.C. and 650 A.D., and vary in terms of shape and size. They were created by removing 30 to 40cm of topsoil and pebbles, which revealed the light orangish tan clay and lime underneath. This process allowed them to maintain their form and last longer due to the drier climate. The geoglyphs appear in varying designs, but several of them form recognizable shapes of birds, felines, monkeys, fish, plants, stars, and human forms. While the theories behind their existence range from being astronomical calendars to attempts at communication with extraterrestrials, Sakai and his team believe these geoglyphs were ritual pathways, routes that were used for ceremonial processions to connect to their gods.

@mr.mountainbeast

This was fun flying over the nasca lines

Should A.I. replace other archeological surveys and methods?

It’s important to note that while A.I. assisted the archeological discoveries, the researchers felt it was best used as a tool rather than a replacement for human research, detection, and analysis.

“Of the 303 newly discovered figurative geoglyphs, 178 were individually suggested by the A.I. and 125 were not individually A.I.-suggested,” wrote Sakai. “The most common situation of these additional finds occurred when an entirely new group of geoglyphs was discovered.”

“A.I. isn’t perfect, especially in archaeology,” says Dr. Alexandra Karamitrou, an A.I. and archaeology expert at the University of Southampton. “But in a few years’ time we might be able to develop algorithms with very good accuracy…helping people save time, energy, and money.”

@secretshaver

Drones + AI = CRAZY new discoveries #archeology #ancienthistory #history #peru #nazca #nazcalines #aliens #cropcircles #greenscreen

In short, the A.I. accelerated the discovery of additional geoglyphs, identifying some, while human researchers detected and discovered others in the area the A.I. had pinpointed as containing a different geoglyph. It could be seen as a prime model of what humankind can accomplish alongside technology, rather than debating if one should be replaced with or protected from the other.

ai algorithmsancient carvingsarchaeological surveysarcheological study techniquesartificial intelligenceceremonial processionsdiscoveriesgeoglyphsnazca linesperuvian desertsatellite imageshuman researchersperuancient historymysteryarcheological study

The Latest

aging, study, health, discovery, life tips, health, jogging,
Health

Study pinpoints the exact age when the body, organs, and tissues start declining from aging

Alzheimer's, Rutgers University, brain health, science, proteins, synaptic plasticity, illness, brain injury
Health

Discovery of a protein that reverses Alzheimer's and heals brain injuries stuns scientists

archeological discovery, ai, ancient history, peru, carvings
History

Archeologists uncover one of the biggest puzzles in history, Peruvian desert floor carvings

dogs, dog rescues, drones, coyotes, dog videos
Animals

Drone pilot helps missing dog escape from coyote in dramatic video

More For You

ancient languages, color perception, blue color, color words, language evolution, Homer, The Odyssey, wine dark sea, Himba tribe, Jules Davidoff, Tech Insider, color psychology, language and vision, cultural linguistics, color history, Greek language, color naming, visual perception, color experiment, linguistic relativity

A picture is worth 1,000 words, as long as the right words exist.

Image from YouTube video.

Why ancient civilizations couldn’t see the color blue

Ancient civilizations had no word for the color blue. It was the last color to appear in many languages, including Greek, Chinese, Japanese, and Hebrew. In The Odyssey, Homer describes the “wine-dark” sea. According to one linguist, every culture begins with words for dark and light. The next color described is red, then yellow and green, and finally blue.

Does this mean, as this video by Tech Insider asks, that you really can’t “see something if you don’t have a word for it”?

Keep ReadingShow less
Sergei Krikalev, Mir space station, Soviet Union collapse, Russian cosmonaut, longest space missions, space history, space exploration, MIR mission, Anatoly Artsebarsky, Helen Sharman

Sergei Krikalev launched as a citizen of one country, and landed as the citizen of another.

upload.wikimedia.org

He left for a space mission. When he returned, his whole country was gone.

Sergei Krikalev, a Russian cosmonaut, was all set to be deployed to the Mir space station on a Soyuz spacecraft in 1991. Set against the backdrop of the Soviet Union's dissolution, the exploratory mission turned out to be a nightmare for the cosmonaut. Initially, marked as a five-month mission, Sergei returned to a changed Earth after almost a year.

According to Discover Magazine, Krikalev was accompanied by Soviet scientist Anatoly Artsebarsky and British scientist Helen Sharman. They took off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Space Center with the primary responsibility of making some repairs to the station. After eight days in orbit, Sharman went home with the two-member crew already on board, leaving Krikalev and Artsebarsky alone. While everything was going well in the space mission, the USSR started to show signs of political tensions. Suddenly, there were strong indications that the sovereign state was on the brink of collapse.

Keep ReadingShow less
lost city, ancient history, archeology, peru, tourism

An ancient city has now been revealed to the public.

Photo credit: Canva

Archeologists dig up a 3,500-year-old lost ancient city in Peru

It’s not every day that a lost ancient city is uncovered. After eight years of research, the Ministry of Culture in Peru unveiled the archeological site of Peñico, a “City of Social Integration” that dates back to 1800 BCE. The 3,500-year-old city is believed to have been a trading hub among Pacific coast cultures and peoples from the Andes Mountains and the Amazon rainforest.

Peñico’s location in the northern Barranca province was properly planned, placed above sea level and surrounded by hills to protect it from landslides and floods. Its convenient location also promoted interaction, trade, and commerce between peoples. The city is also close to where the Caral, the oldest civilization in the Americas, developed over 5,000 years ago. According to Dr. Ruth Shady, director of the Caral Archeological Zone (ZAC), and other researchers, the city was likely a continuation of the Caral civilization shortly after it fell due to climate change in the area.

Keep ReadingShow less
beer tourism, beer exchange, beer history, tourism, beer

When one beer's price goes up, another brew's price goes down.

Photo credit: Canva

Chinese city allows tourists to enjoy and trade brews like stocks in a 'Beer Exchange'

Various parts of the world expound upon the uniqueness of their culture to draw in tourists. In many cases, they highlight a natural wonder such as a river, canyon, or mountain. Others present historical landmarks in which famous battles happened, historical figures were born, or other monumental events had taken place. Then there’s Qingdao, a city in China which celebrates beer. In fact, they celebrate it so much that they have a bar that sells it like a stock market.

Located in East China within the Shandong Province, Qingdao has become a vacation spot for beer lovers across the world. While offering various summer festival activities and water sports such as sailing, paddle boarding, and kayaking, the main attraction is the Qingdao Beer Exchange bar. The bar is a combination of the New York Stock Stage mixed with your favorite outdoor brewery.

Keep ReadingShow less
japan, science, history, canoe, maritime travel, discovery
Scientists from the National Museum of Nature and Science, Tokyo undertook a 140-mile, 45-hour journey in a dugout canoe.
National Museum of Nature and Science, Tokyo

Scientists crafted a prehistoric canoe, sailed 140 miles, and made a historic discovery

When we’re taught history, one of the first things we learn is about ancient maritime exploration. But we’re often missing something: we know that people traveled by boat, of course, but what we often don’t know is how. Scientists at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, among other institutions in Japan and Taiwan, now have an answer to the latter.

In a project that took six years, these scientists learned exactly how ancient peoples traversed dangerous currents to travel from Taiwan to Japan by doing it themselves. It took 45 hours to complete the 140-mile journey in a dugout canoe crafted from a single Japanese cedar. In doing so, they revealed exciting facets of history that had once been unknown.

Keep ReadingShow less
princess, queen, queen elizabeth, royalty, royal, mechanic, war, world war II

HRH Princess Elizabeth in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, April 1945.

commons.wikimedia.org

In WWII, Queen Elizabeth II was called "Princess Auto Mechanic." Here's how she earned the title.

While she was known as Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, during World War II the woman who later became Queen of England was known simply as No. 230873, an Auxiliary Territorial Service mechanic specializing in trucks.

Princess Elizabeth entered the war voluntarily in 1944, joining the women’s branch of the British Army, the aforementioned Auxiliary Territorial Service, or ATS. In joining the ATS, she became the first, and as of this writing, only female member of Britain’s royal family to participate in active duty. While there, she trained as a truck driver and mechanic, intent on doing her part for the war effort.

Keep ReadingShow less
historical photos, artificial intelligence, animation, colorizing, emotional history, artists

1879 photo of Pretty Nose infused with color and then animated with AI.

Taken from YouTube video with image of kelvin temperature by Tiero from Canva.

Artist transforms 200-year-old images of Native Americans into incredibly lifelike videos

As technology advances at an amazing (and a little bit frightening) rate, new means of expression through art continue to come to the surface. Historical pictures have always served as a window of information to our past, yet taking those same images and giving them motion not only conveys a more stimulating experience, it somehow captures the emotion of the time.

Denis, an artist based in Germany (according to his YouTube page), shares his work on his channel Moving History, where he brings historical photos as close to life as he can. Though he joined YouTube in 2023, he only started posting his videos in April 2025. In them, he takes black and white photos from the 19th century and weaves in color and motion using AI. In each video, he shares some historical information to give a broader perspective. The animation is incredible and emotional.

Keep ReadingShow less
After 170 years, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words to his daughter ring truer than ever
File:Ralph Waldo Emerson by Josiah Johnson Hawes 1857.jpg - Wikipedia
upload.wikimedia.org

After 170 years, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words to his daughter ring truer than ever

Since it started in 2009, beloved website Letters of Note, assembled by self-described “letters nerd” Shaun Usher, has been chronicling famous correspondences throughout history. Usher took this phenomenon to Instagram, where its reign continues. This was especially true this week when Usher excerpted an 1854 letter from Ralph Waldo Emerson, then 51, to his daughter Ellen Tucker Emerson, who was then 15:

“Finish every day and be done with it. For manners and for wise living it is a vice to remember. You have done what you could; some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. To-morrow is a new day; you shall begin it well and serenely, and with too high a spirit to be cumbered with your old nonsense. This day for all that is good and fair. It is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on the rotten yesterdays.” When days get tough, as they did for Ellen, it’s helpful to know Ralph has your back. The excerpt is also illustrative of a loving relationship between father and daughter, one that thrived throughout their lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025