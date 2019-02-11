  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment. 
    by GOOD Staff
  4. 4 4
    Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.
    by Jamie Lutz
  5. 5 5
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  6. 6 6
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  8. 8 8
    A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence.
    by Heidi Lux
Communities

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls. 

by Heidi Lux

February 11, 2019
Copy Link
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler has a musical legacy that will live on for years to come. But his latest venture might just leave an even bigger impact in the lives of vulnerable young women. 

Tyler announced a major donation and helped open a new location of Janie’s Home in Memphis, Tennessee. The center, which gives shelter and resources to young women escaping abuse, is named after the Aerosmith’s 1989 song “Janie’s Got a Gun,” which is about a girl who is abused by her family. In the song, Janie uses drugs in order to escape from the pain her father inflicts upon her.

In lieu of a traditional ribbon cutting, Tyler cut a scarf at the center’s opening. “This does my heart and my soul good,” Tyler said at the event. “This is real - to help even just one girl through Janie’s House is a dream come true… just when the world feels over, you can turn into a butterfly.”

The center will help teenage girls who have been neglected or abused. At 39,000 square feet, Janie’s House has enough space to service 14 girls at a time and is expected to provide services for up to 30 girls between the ages of 12 and 18 annually.

At the scarf-cutting ceremony, girls who had been helped by Janie’s House were present. "The reason that I am at Janie's House is because I experienced sexual abuse at the age of 3," said one of the girls. She is now 14 and says the help she got at Janie’s House changed her life. "Through Janie's House, I can learn a lot about my past and learn I was not the only one that had been through the same problems," she said.

Tyler drew inspiration for opening the center from his own time spent at rehab. “While I was there, all the girls I met had been abused either physically, mentally, or verbally, or at least 90 percent of them all,” said Tyler. "So when I got out of there, I laid it all on Janie. I said, what are you going to do?" Not only did Tyler open Janie’s House, he also chose the inspirational murals and quotes that decorate the facility.

Janie’s House is located on the 82-acre location of a nonprofit called Youth Villages. “We wouldn’t be here at all if it wasn’t for Steven and his dream of Janie’s Fund,” said Youth Villages CEO Patrick Lawler at the scarf-cutting ceremony.

The Memphis location of Janie’s Home was made possible to Tyler’s foundation, Janie’s Fund, which donated $500,000 to the new facility. Janie’s Fund raises money for Janie’s Home, and has raised $4 million for both the Memphis and Atlanta locations. "I'm gonna bring this Janie's Fund with me wherever I go. It's like a dream come true," Tyler said.

The first location of Janie’s House opened in Atlanta, Georgia in 2017. Tyler has plans to open a third Janie’s House location in Las Vegas later this year.

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Recently-deceased mom becoming a celebrity after her kids' publish stunningly clever obituary. 

“I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted… having been cremated.” by Tod Perry
Communities

This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment. 

It’s time to get more comfortable.  by GOOD Staff
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.

Even Conservatives will agree with this.   by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls. 
Recent
Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name. about 3 hours ago This company is making Valentine’s Day eCards for people in prison. about 21 hours ago A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman. about 24 hours ago Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes. 1 day ago This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence. 2 days ago Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and Twitter is freaking out. 2 days ago Recently-deceased mom becoming a celebrity after her kids' publish stunningly clever obituary.  2 days ago Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls.  2 days ago This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment.  5 days ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes. 5 days ago Artist Hassan Hajjaj creates portraits to support LA’s Skid Row. 6 days ago This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need.  6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers