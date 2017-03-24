Recently on GOOD
Comedian Ken Jeong Answers Real Medical Questions He was a full-time M.D. until his performance in “Knocked Up”
A Teenager Let NASA Know They Were Making An Error In Collecting Space Station Data After pointing out the error, the teen was recruited by NASA to help them solve the issue
7 Of The Craziest, Most Creative Tax Deductions People Are Getting Away With Who knew the IRS could be so lenient?
Video Of A Taiwanese Father’s Love For His Lesbian Daughter Goes Viral Taiwan would be the first country in Asia to do so
Rick Perry Called Out His Alma Mater Following Its Election Of A Gay Student Body President Even the school was surprised by Perry’s already-discredited attack
Gay Cowboy Stands Up To Homophobia In Rural Australia Australian rodeo is steeped in homophobia
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.