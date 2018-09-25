Beto O’Rourke Comes to Ted Cruz’s defense after protestors harass opponent and his wife.

Recently on GOOD
Recent
The entire U.N. just laughed in the middle of Trump’s speech. His reaction is priceless. Tomi Lahren told Michelle Obama to 'sit down.' Now she's getting some lessons. Gordon Ramsay’s unexpected advice to a struggling cook is a must read. There’s now a giant net collecting garbage in space and it’s as cool as it sounds. Six siblings appeared in this campaign ad to endorse their brother’s opponent. 3 things women say that weaken the power of their words. 20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker. Women share their powerful stories after Trump’s dangerous attack on alleged victim. Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for advice. It delivered. Willie Nelson has three words for country fans who can’t stand that he’s supporting a Democrat. Amy Schumer just came for men who say #MeToo has made them ‘afraid’ of women. To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy