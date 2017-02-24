  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Daughter Explains Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Illamasqua Asks Trump Supporters Not To Buy Its Products
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    An Annoyed Elephant Literally Ran Invasive Tourists Right Out Of Town
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Obama Comes To NYC And Gets Greeted Like The Ex We Really, Really Want Back
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  6. 6 6
    In America, Staying Pregnant Forever Is Easier Than Getting Time Off Work
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  7. 7 7
    Twitter Fights Back Against Pizza-Shaming Fitness Blog 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    We Attempt To Explain Why Bathing Naked With An Orange Is Suddenly So Popular
    by Tasbeeh Herwees, Maxwell Williams
The Planet

10 Of Twitter’s Most Hilarious Reactions To NASA’s Discovery Of Seven Earth-Like Planets

by Tod Perry

February 24, 2017 at 17:05
Copy Link
via Twitter

On Wednesday, Trump-weary America was treated to some out-of-this-world news from scientists at NASA. Astronomers discovered seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a star named Trappist-1. Six of the planets orbit in a temperate zone where surface temperatures range from 32 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Three of the planets are believed to be potentially habitable and could have water, greatly increasing their chances of life. 

The discovery was made 40 light-years away (235 trillion miles) in the constellation of Aquarius. Scientists believe all of the planets are rocky much like planet Earth as opposed to giant balls of gas like Saturn or Jupiter. “This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate. “Answering the question ‘are we alone’ is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal.”

A scientific discovery that could lead to encountering life on another planet is a huge step for mankind. But, of course, the folks on Twitter found a way to find the humor in it. 

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Obama Comes To NYC And Gets Greeted Like The Ex We Really, Really Want Back

Remember him? by Raleigh Van Ness
Culture

Merriam-Webster, Sassy As Ever, Tweeted To Kellyanne Conway The Actual Definition Of Feminism

Websters defines “feminism” as... by Penn Collins
Food

The Dessert That Led Dev Patel’s Character in Lion Home Again

The food memory that triggered Saroo to embark on a search for his first family by Pooja Makhijani
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
7 year old humiliates Republican senator with honest question about Trump policies. https://t.co/WKyGaJO92Q https://t.co/h0PHYvUPVh
10 Of Twitter’s Most Hilarious Reactions To NASA’s Discovery Of Seven Earth-Like Planets
Recent
How Ice Cream Came To America about 2 hours ago 10 Of Twitter’s Most Hilarious Reactions To NASA’s Discovery Of Seven Earth-Like Planets about 2 hours ago Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes President Trump’s Transgender Bathroom Order about 4 hours ago Oakland A's Pitcher Sean Doolittle Frames The Immigration Issue Perfectly about 4 hours ago Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use about 5 hours ago 7-Year-Old Just Presented The Best Argument Against Trump's Wall  about 5 hours ago A Japanese Interpreter Shares The Many Problems One Faces When Translating Donald Trump's Words about 5 hours ago Obama Comes To NYC And Gets Greeted Like The Ex We Really, Really Want Back about 6 hours ago Merriam-Webster, Sassy As Ever, Tweeted To Kellyanne Conway The Actual Definition Of Feminism about 6 hours ago The Dessert That Led Dev Patel’s Character in Lion Home Again about 7 hours ago Is Donald Trump An Untreated Al-Anon? about 7 hours ago Pranksters Hand Out Russian ‘Trump’ Flags At Conservative Conference about 8 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers