On Wednesday, Trump-weary America was treated to some out-of-this-world news from scientists at NASA. Astronomers discovered seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a star named Trappist-1. Six of the planets orbit in a temperate zone where surface temperatures range from 32 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Three of the planets are believed to be potentially habitable and could have water, greatly increasing their chances of life.

The discovery was made 40 light-years away (235 trillion miles) in the constellation of Aquarius. Scientists believe all of the planets are rocky much like planet Earth as opposed to giant balls of gas like Saturn or Jupiter. “This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate. “Answering the question ‘are we alone’ is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal.”

A scientific discovery that could lead to encountering life on another planet is a huge step for mankind. But, of course, the folks on Twitter found a way to find the humor in it.