  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment. 
    by GOOD Staff
  4. 4 4
    Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.
    by Jamie Lutz
  5. 5 5
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  6. 6 6
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  8. 8 8
    A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence.
    by Heidi Lux
Lifestyle

Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name.

by Irene Fagan Merrow

February 13, 2019 at 9:45
Copy Link
via Shutterstock

Ever since Gwyneth Paltrow announced that her baby’s name was Apple, it’s been a damn free-for-all out here. You can’t attend a toddler sing-a-long class without being introduced to someone’s son named Wood Chip, or something of that nature.

Sure, anyone has the right to name their child whatever the hell they want. But at some point we are going to laugh at their choices.

That’s exactly what happened to a woman who decided to name her child — wait for it — Squire Sebastian Senator. Yes, that is just the first name.

No, her friends and family did not take it well. In fact, apparently they talked so much shit that the mother canceled the baby shower. She took to Facebook to call out the shower’s invitees.

via Reddit

Let’s go over some highlights, shall we?

“His name is Squire Sebastian Senator. That is that. You cannot force me to change his name. This is that name I was meant to give him. No, that is not his full name.”

“Squire Sebastian Senator’ is only his first name. This is how it will be. He will not be allowed to have a nickname, he is to be called by his full and complete first name.”

“He will not be allowed to have a nickname! If he even thinks about having his friends call him “Squi Seb Sen” he is GROUNDED!”

We come from a long lasting family of both squires and senators. If you look back in our family tree, the survival of this clan is literally rooted in squiredom. We are all related to senators too. This name conveys power. It conveys wealth. It conveys success.”

I never thought I would read the words “this clan is literally rooted in squiredom,” but here we are. What a world.

“My baby’s name WILL be a revolution. It will push people to question everything. Why name your baby boring and over-used names like Joshua, Brian, Sam, Nick, Mark, Bella, Marina, etc… when you can name it something special.”

Ah yes, just the revolution we need right now. Also, I imagine and hope that the names listed here are those of the children of the people who were talking shit. Like, “my baby’s name will make people question everything and have an existential crisis, and yours will be stuck with the dumbass name of Brian. Take that, CATHY.”

Anyway, if any of us have the pleasure of meeting Squire Sebastian Senator one day, we know not to start shit with his mother. Lesson learned.

 

Preview image via Bryan Bedder via Getty Images. 

Share image by Shutterstock and Reddit.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls. 

“We wouldn’t be here at all if it wasn’t for Steven and his dream.” by Heidi Lux
Communities

This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment. 

It’s time to get more comfortable.  by GOOD Staff
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.

Even Conservatives will agree with this.   by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name.
Recent
Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name. about 3 hours ago This company is making Valentine’s Day eCards for people in prison. about 21 hours ago A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman. about 24 hours ago Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes. 1 day ago This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence. 2 days ago Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and Twitter is freaking out. 2 days ago Recently-deceased mom becoming a celebrity after her kids' publish stunningly clever obituary.  2 days ago Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls.  2 days ago This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment.  5 days ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes. 5 days ago Artist Hassan Hajjaj creates portraits to support LA’s Skid Row. 6 days ago This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need.  6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers