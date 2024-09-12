Mom gives her baby boy an 'adult name' but starts regretting it immediately

For a newborn, a name is like a figurehead that remains with them as a key part of their identity throughout life. Ideally, the name should be unique enough to make them stand out, but not too unusual to make them a subject of mockery. So, parents these days are extra careful while deciding the names of their babies. A mom of four, who goes as Heather (@_heatherel_) on TikTok, shared how she started having conflicting feelings about her baby boy’s name soon after he was born, because she gave him an "adult name."

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Hannah Barata

"I had a son four months ago. Since the beginning, I'm not convinced I like his name…even though I like his name," Heather said in the video. "So I gave him an ‘adult name.’ I named him Reed. I don’t know if I don’t like the name or if I am having a hard time connecting with it because he’s like a ‘little squishy baby.’" She asked her followers if they too had "adult names" like George, Harrison, Theodore, or Thomas for their babies, especially baby boys. Or "Just me?" she wrote in the caption.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Josh Willink

Heather told PEOPLE that soon after she welcomed the baby boy home, she started wondering whether she named him right. "I started wondering if I had made the right choice around the time we got home and settled. I knew I loved the name, but I was having a hard time connecting it to such a tiny little human!" she said. Even though her husband reassured her that he felt sure about the name, she didn’t feel so sure. "He has been 100 percent sure of the name since the day we chose it!" she recalled. "In fact, it was his name suggestion and he compared every other option to it."

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Miami 302

In the comments section, people jumped forward to share interesting nickname suggestions such as "reedie pie," "reedie rabbit," "Reedo Burrito," and "Reedman." Speaking to the publication, Heather expressed her gratitude saying that these moms let her know that she wasn’t alone. "I have gotten quite a few really good ideas and adorable nicknames," she said. "Stan the Man — which uses his middle name — Reeder Rabbit, and Reedy Petey have been the favorites!" Heather later wrote in a comment that they settled on "Reedo Burrito."

Image Source: TikTok | @kelssssssssssss1

Other moms gave her reassurance that Reed was a wonderful name and that both she and he would grow up loving it. @rescue.teach.snap commented, "I think of Reed as a trendy name, not old fashioned." Another mom, @suzannew518boymom, said, "I named my son Reed and he has grown into his name. He also is the only Reed at his high school."

Image Source: TikTok | @nannyb22

At the same time, several said that she could always change the name if she wanted to. "There is no shame in changing his name," wrote @novawillow17. However, Heather told PEOPLE that she wouldn’t change it legally as it carries a sentimental value. "There is a sentimental meaning to the name, so I wouldn't legally change it. He was my first boy after three girls, so part of me wonders if it was still just the shock of having a son."

You can follow Heather (@_heatherel_)on TikTok to check out more updates on her family life.