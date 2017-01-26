‘Thank You Trump’ Twitter Campaign Backfires Spectacularly

Twitter has not been friendly to President Trump. The irony isn’t lost on people, since tweets are Trump’s favorite way of communicating his thoughts on everything from celebrities to foreign policy.

And now, with a number of federal agencies going rogue, some of Trump’s most loyal supporters decided it was time to push back with a “Twitter rally” for the new president under the hashtag #ThankYouTrump. Guess what? It didn’t go well.

Unless, that is, you’re a fan of hilarious internet trolling memes, because in that case, it was a massive success.

The hashtag was almost instantly hijacked by opponents of President Trump, who used it to remind people of the ill-advised decisions—on climate change, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, and so on—that he made during his first week in office:

This whole thing is so ridiculous that even some of the tweets actually meant to praise the commander in chief are like surreal works of art sent from an alternate reality where alternative facts rule the day: