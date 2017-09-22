  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Mike Basich’s Tiny Cabin Is a Snowboarder’s Paradise
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Seahawks’ Star Eddie Lacy Opens Up About The Vicious Body-Shamers On Social Media
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    International Poll Finds America to Be the ‘Greatest Threat to Peace in the World’
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    George Clooney Explained To The Press Why He Has Every Right To Voice His Political Opinions
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Meet the All-Women Bike Crew Running Gentrifiers Out Of Town
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  6. 6 6
    Werner Herzog Motivational Posters are the Best Thing on the Internet
    by Laura Feinstein
  7. 7 7
    There’s An Easy Solution To Curbing Hate Online, And It Has To Do With Porn
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
Lifestyle

Why Can a Big Mac Stand Up to 2,000-Degree Molten Copper?

by Tod Perry

September 22, 2017 at 18:20
Copy Link

In the U2 song “The Playboy Mansion,” Bono sang that “a Big Mac [is] bigger than you think.” A recent video proves that the flagship McDonald’s sandwich is nearly indestructible … kinda. YouTube sensation Tito4re poured hot molten copper over a Big Mac, and the results have captivated the internet.  

The web has no shortage of bizarre studies performed on McDonald’s food, but this one has has been shared more than 3 million times. One would assume that the burger will be instantly decimated by the hot copper, but the 2,000-degree Fahrenheit liquid metal rolls right off the bun and does little more than blacken its surface. When the magma is poured on the the “100 percent pure beef” patty, it runs right off it like water. Although the video seems to prove that McDonald’s food is so inedible it can withstand molten copper, the sandwich’s resistance to the liquid metal is caused by the Leidenfrost effect. 

According to U.S. News & World Report, “The Leidenfrost effect occurs when a liquid comes in near contact with a solid significantly hotter than its boiling point; the surface of the liquid comes to a nearly immediate boil, creating a thin layer of protective steam.” The effect is similar to what happens when you pour hot water into a hot pan and the water bounces around the surface. The moisture in the burger protects its surface before being burned by the penny lava. Now the world waits to see how well the Whopper stands up to the ultimate test.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​March 17, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Slideshow Culture

Celeste Barber Recreates Celebrity Instagram Posts

They’re making people feel good about themselves, too by Tod Perry
Innovation

Artist Creates Amazing Inflatable Shower Curtain To Help Save Water 

If you take long showers you’re in for a rude awakening. by Craig Carilli
Lifestyle

Total Strangers Bring A Newborn Gifts After Text Screw-Up

Grandma thought she was texting someone else. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Why Can a Big Mac Stand Up to 2,000-Degree Molten Copper?
Recent
Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ Rages On In New Film  about 8 hours ago Woman Tracks Down and Marries Her Sperm Donor about 10 hours ago International Poll Finds America to Be the ‘Greatest Threat to Peace in the World’ about 10 hours ago Mike Basich’s Tiny Cabin Is a Snowboarder’s Paradise about 10 hours ago There’s An Easy Solution To Curbing Hate Online, And It Has To Do With Porn about 13 hours ago U.S. Sees A Huge Decline In Tourism After Electing Trump President 1 day ago The ‘Roommate Prenup’ Can Save Your Sanity, Friendships, And Credit Score 1 day ago Twin Earthquakes Expose Mexico’s Deep Inequality 1 day ago Seahawks’ Star Eddie Lacy Opens Up About The Vicious Body-Shamers On Social Media 1 day ago Government Officials Shut Down The Baltimore Ravens’ Creepy ‘DNA Day’ Promotion  1 day ago Artist Recreates Iconic Images of Celebrities Covered in Tattoos 2 days ago Photographer Creates Haunting Photo Series By Removing Phones From Every Image 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers