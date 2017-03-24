  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Face Of A Man Who Died 700 Years Ago Is Revealing How The Poor Lived In Medieval England
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Kaepernick Trolls Trump With A $50,000 Donation To Meals On Wheels
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Oklahoma Republican Believes Rape And Incest Are The Will Of God
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    A Former Olympic Snowboarder On His Journey From Tragedy To Mindfulness
    by Sheila Mulrooney Eldred
  5. 5 5
    The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Dear Celebrities, Poverty Is Not A Fashion Accessory 
    by Kat George
  7. 7 7
    The New ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer Is Dividing The Internet Over Armpit Hair
    by Stacey Leasca
  8. 8 8
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  9. 9 9
    Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake
    by Tod Perry
Communities

This Texas Border Town Would Be Split And Crippled By The Proposed U.S.-Mexico Wall

by Penn Collins

March 24, 2017 at 14:10
Copy Link

The very aspects of life in Laredo that allow for the city to thrive are the elements of international relations that President Trump’s isolationist policies that make it a clear target for the administration’s proposed legislations. Workers move rather freely across the border for jobs, made possible by NAFTA and other trade agreements, that require straddling the international border. 

The city’s pedestrian bridge allows 6,000 people per day to enter Mexico, while 14,000 vehicles cross the border daily for both work and pleasure. The demographic makeup on both sides of Laredo’s borders is predominately Latino. 

As such, any discussion or steps towards tighter immigration policies (including an impenetrable wall), represent a threat to the culture and economy of the border town. Speaking to Vice, Laredo, Texas mayor Pete Saenz plainly states, "Along the entire border with Mexico, there is anxiety and, to an extent, fear as to how these things are going to play out."

Both sides of the city depend on the other for employment, productivity, and consumption. So while the wall may serve as a plain and powerful metaphor of the isolationist endgame, dissolution of trade, proposed tariffs, taxes, and other economic disincentives serve as threats that loom as large and long as a wall’s shadow. 

Complicating matters of commerce is the city’s natural situation on the border as a conduit for illegal and illicit activity as well. Mexican drug cartel activity naturally spills over to the U.S. side of town, and even when it doesn’t, it’s close enough to be treated, understandably, as a specter over the American side of the city. 

Nonetheless, the stats show Laredo, Texas’ crime rates to be commensurate with other American cities of its size. As such, it’s difficult to imagine a border wall would make Laredo, or the United States at large, for that matter, a safer city, but it’s certain that a wall, increased obstacles to ingress and egress, and economic trade barriers could turn a vibrant, sustainable, and some would say crucial border town into a city scrambling to recover from losing enterprises to federal immigration and fiscal policies. 

Speaking to NPR, Mayor Saenz stated plainly that any follow-through on the mechanisms to lock down the border will cripple his city, economy, and citizens: 

Well, it'll be a disaster, frankly. We're a - based on the numbers that I gave you, we're a transportation, trade, commerce, distribution center, warehousing - so we're a trade town. That's our backbone and our bread and butter frankly. So if the wall is there - and it's very offensive, frankly, to the people that - well, to Mexico primarily. And the people there in Laredo and the border area do business with Mexico.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Trevor Noah Shows Support For Ostracized Conservative Tomi Lahren In His Own Scathing Way

In two quick statements, he supports her and burns her. It’s kinda sweet by Penn Collins
Health

Comedian Ken Jeong Answers Real Medical Questions

He was a full-time M.D. until his performance in Knocked Up by Tod Perry
Communities

A Teenager Let NASA Know They Were Making An Error In Collecting Space Station Data

After pointing out the error, the teen was recruited by NASA to help them solve the issue by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This Texas Border Town Would Be Split And Crippled By The Proposed U.S.-Mexico Wall
Recent
Brent Burns: Why I Fight For Military Families 2 days ago The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote 2 days ago Students Are Getting A Radically Different View Of The World With Updated Maps 2 days ago Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake 2 days ago When You're The Only Undocumented One In The Family 2 days ago Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBT Discrimination Bill  2 days ago This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use 2 days ago Four Women Drop Domestic Abuse Charges, Fearing Immigration Agents At Courthouse 2 days ago A NASA Engineer Invented A Brilliant Moving Dart Board That Makes Every Toss A Bull’s-Eye 2 days ago Dear Celebrities, Poverty Is Not A Fashion Accessory  2 days ago Hyperloop, The 760 Mph Tube Transport Platform, Just Revealed What Its Capsules Will Look Like 2 days ago Here’s What It Takes To Make It As A Financially Successful Podcaster 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers