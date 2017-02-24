Recently on GOOD
Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use The questions often asked of gays read as insulting and absurd when asked of heterosexuals. That speaks volumes.
7-Year-Old Just Presented The Best Argument Against Trump's Wall From the mouths of babes
Merriam-Webster, Sassy As Ever, Tweeted To Kellyanne Conway The Actual Definition Of Feminism Websters defines “feminism” as...
The Dessert That Led Dev Patel’s Character in Lion Home Again An ode to the sticky, sweet jalebi The food memory that triggered Saroo to embark on a search for his first family
Is Donald Trump An Untreated Al-Anon? Warning: You may feel empathy for the president after reading this The president’s real problems could stem from addiction
