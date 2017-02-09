You might not be able to soak up the local culture (or even blink) but this time-lapse video of Google Maps images can take you on a global tour in a really big hurry. The creator of this clever film, Matteo Archonids, linked Google Maps screenshots ranging from stratospheric to street-level in a fluid enough fashion that you can experience international travel the same way Superman might.

He used Google’s developer tools to streamline the images that he captured, one-by-one, sequentially, an effort that consumed two full days. Archondis said he was able to use Google’s open software to clean up the images later for a better user experience that wasn’t cluttered with widgets and icons. I was able to remove all the items that interfered with the user experience. I also removed the labels so that the final image could be as clean and realistic as possible so that I could concentrate on the camera movements as if it was in real life,” he explained.

He then laid them out like this:

To create the impressive video:

The hard part was stabilizing and creating a central focal point for the viewer amid all the chaos of changing images. But you can keep the creator’s labors out of your mind and just go ahead and “enjoy the journey” as they say.

Just thank him for taking you on this trip.