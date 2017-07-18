On Monday, the National Hurricane Service announced that Tropical Storm Don had formed in the Atlantic Ocean. The service issued a warning for Grenada, while St. Vincent, the Grenadines, Barbados, and St. Lucia received warnings. The storm’s name has earned it national attention, although the center denies it has anything to do with the current president.

“I hadn’t even thought about that,” Max Mayfield, the former National Hurricane Center director, told The Associated Press. “I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump.” The World Meteorological Organization names storms, and those that begin in the Atlantic are given male names. The first storm of the year receives a name starting with A, and subsequent storms are named in alphabetical order.

Although the name of the storm and the president are a coincidence, the fine folks at Twitter wasted no time in coming up with some hilarious Tropical Storm Don jokes.

Just in: footage of Tropical Storm Don heavy clouds of collusion, seem to be swirling in large gusts of fake news, it's category 1 covfefe. pic.twitter.com/IgASsixuCA — ♀️ The Anti-Trump (@Im_TheAntiTrump) July 18, 2017

Warning "Tropical Storm Don" has just turned into a category 1 Covfefe — Paul Michael Ainger (@ainger13) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don not expected to become a hurricane, will dissipate within 72 hours. Low energy. Sad! pic.twitter.com/tNECFsdmFI — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 17, 2017

Tropical storm Don's tiny bands are a big disappointment to female meteorologists. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/SvVGkUCNe4 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) July 18, 2017

Tropical Storm Don is expected to be the first storm in US history to cause widespread damage in every state of the Union. — In Related News (@InRelatedNews1) July 17, 2017

Me waiting for Tropical Storm Don to wipe out Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/HIMCvPWISO — Miss Mary (@momMightbeTipsy) July 17, 2017

National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don pic.twitter.com/ywAdlQFAmK — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don forecast is heavy Russian collusion with widespread treason and will affect every American in the US. — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, and we're predicting it will be spending some time at a NJ golf club by this weekend. — Brandon Besserer (@BrandonBesserer) July 17, 2017

Take cover, tropical storm Don is Russian in. — Renee Hooray (@ReneeHooray) July 17, 2017

