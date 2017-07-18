Education and Technology:
Trump

Twitter Has Fun With Tropical Storm Don

by Tod Perry

July 18, 2017 at 17:15
Copy Link
Image via WPTV News/YouTube.

On Monday, the National Hurricane Service announced that Tropical Storm Don had formed in the Atlantic Ocean. The service issued a warning for Grenada, while St. Vincent, the Grenadines, Barbados, and St. Lucia received warnings. The storm’s name has earned it national attention, although the center denies it has anything to do with the current president.

“I hadn’t even thought about that,” Max Mayfield, the former National Hurricane Center director, told The Associated Press. “I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump.” The World Meteorological Organization names storms, and those that begin in the Atlantic are given male names. The first storm of the year receives a name starting with A, and subsequent storms are named in alphabetical order.

Although the name of the storm and the president are a coincidence, the fine folks at Twitter wasted no time in coming up with some hilarious Tropical Storm Don jokes. 

Preview image via The Anti-Trump/Twitter.

