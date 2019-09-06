A Fox News anchor ripped on Trump's hurricane map calling it ‘fake news’
He scorched Trump with his own insult.
Fox News and President Trump seem like they may be headed for a breakup. "Fox is a lot different than it used to be," Trump told reporters in August after one of the network's polls found him trailing for Democrats in the 2020 election.
"There's something going on at Fox, I'll tell you right now. And I'm not happy with it," he continued.
Some Fox anchors have hit back at the president over his criticisms. "Well, first of all, Mr. President, we don't work for you," Neil Cavuto said on the air. "I don't work for you. My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just report on you."
The gap between Fox and Trump may have widened on Thursday night when Shepard Smith ripped into the president for his insistence that Hurricane Dorian is headed for Alabama.
For five days, Trump has been claiming that Hurricane Dorian will hit Alabama so he doesn't have to admit that a tweet about the storm he made on September 1 was incorrect.
"Some things in Trumplandia are inexplicable," Smith said. "The president said that Alabama was at risk from Hurricane Dorian. It wasn't. Maybe he got some bad info from somebody. Maybe he made a mistake. Maybe he was confused. We don't know. But he was wrong."
He also took Trump to task for using a Sharpie to doctor a map from the NOAA to make it appear as though Alabama was in danger.
"And since, for days and days he's been insisting, with fake visual aids in hand, that he was right," Smith continued.
He then used one of the president's favorite phrases against him.
"Why would the president of the United States do this? He decries fake news that isn't and disseminates fake news that is."
Then, Smith rattled off a list of Trump's most ridiculous lies.
"Fake China pays the tariffs. The wall is going up. Historic inauguration crowds. Russia probe is a witch hunt. you need an I.D. to buy cereal. Noise from windmills causes cancer. It's endless," Smith said.
Smith said Trump's actions are "fake news defined."
This wasn't the first time Smith has been critical of the president. Out of all the Fox news hosts, Smith has been one of the most critical.
On Wednesday, August 28, Smith disputed trump's claim that there is new wall being built on the U.S. Mexico border.
"So far, despite the president's claims to the contrary, there is no new wall," Smith said. "Existing barriers have been replaced. Same span. The total of repaired barrier is about 60 miles along that 2,000-mile border."
"The president also said in the tweet that the wall is going up rapidly. It is not. As we just reported, there's no new wall. Only replacement for walls which were in need of repair or upgrade. Those are the facts," Smith added.