21 of the funniest responses to Trump’s Sharpie-marked hurricane-warning map
Laughter is the only way to cope with the dumbest move by a president in U.S. history.
There have been a lot of disastrous decisions made by U.S. presidents throughout our country's 243-year history. The Iraq War, Bay of Pigs Invasion, and Benjamin Harrison's protective trade policy that led to the Panic of 1893, first come to mind.
Most of these decisions came knowing there was risk involved, so it'd be wrong to label them dumb — poorly-executed or -thought through would probably be a better way to frame them.
However, on Wednesday September 4, 2019, the world was treated to what has to be the dumbest moment by a president in U.S. history. Donald Trump took a sharpie and altered a map that had the projected path of a deadly hurricane on it, just so he wouldn't lose face over an incorrect tweet.
On September 1, Trump Tweeted that Hurricane Dorian was headed towards Florida and would hit Alabama. The National Weather service corrected the president saying Alabama will not see any "impacts from Hurricane #Dorian" because it will "remain too far east."
In numerous tweets, Trump insisted the hurricane would touch Alabama. When the NOAA created a map of the hurricane that Trump displayed in the Oval Office at a press conference, he added a small bubble to the hurricane path so it looks like it will hit Alabama.
In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019
Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx
— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019
The addition Trump made was a different color than the white path on the map so it was clear it had been altered. Did he actually think people would realize that the mark-up wasn't part of the original map?
While the entire incident should be embarrassing for every American, there was a silver lining to SharpieGate: the memes!
The folks on Twitter responded to SharpieGate by suggesting other ways that Trump can alter history or make good on his failed promises by marking up photos with his Sharpie. Here are 21 of the funniest.
The new United States map was unveiled by @realDonaldTrump
Thanks @Sharpie #ThanksSharpie pic.twitter.com/PrPetSR7rU
— Joseph Puopolo (@jpuopolo) September 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/QDTou6gxbx
— dutch163 (@dutch163) September 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/BHEi4lDZqo
— Kevin Starr (@kevinstarr) September 5, 2019
#SharpiePresident #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/1z4NOkKTrd
— Bak Mei (@Pei_Mei) September 5, 2019
Trump plays golf pic.twitter.com/hsEaVAJbPX
— 💔missmygirl (@McMickey98) September 5, 2019
Here ya go pic.twitter.com/MxT2sPkbEj
— Penny Dier (@PennyDear9) September 5, 2019
WH just release the original image of @realDonaldTrump
inauguration photo. See? Much larger than Obama's. #SharpieGate #SharpieEnhancedInauguration pic.twitter.com/kT0Ooo6E5q
— Quaker Nana (@QuakerNana) September 4, 2019
pic.twitter.com/C0ku4Tmg4k
— Jennifer Oaks 🇺🇸💙🌊 (@ShinyRoo5) September 5, 2019
BREAKING: White House releases revised 2016 Election Results #TrumpSharpie pic.twitter.com/0LqTiObeRY
— Craig Sherman (@craigpsherman) September 5, 2019
Awwww not poor Tiffany! #TrumpSharpie pic.twitter.com/2EzjpbjWll
— Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) September 5, 2019
Looks like Mexico sent that check for the wall #TrumpSharpie pic.twitter.com/koEqgHx8dk
— vic 🍩 (@vicsepulveda) September 5, 2019
I'm the fittest POTUS to ever serve..#TrumpSharpie #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/NFEZg86TJe
— LeoKapakos (@LeoKapakosNY) September 5, 2019
OMG! He was right about wind energy!#TrumpSharpie pic.twitter.com/hmSkVaC2pW
— Julie Beach (@JulieBeach3) September 4, 2019
Trump's Proof That Barack Obama is Not A US Citizen. #TrumpSharpie pic.twitter.com/P8LaDZfUqI
— brecia (@breciajanel) September 5, 2019
Trump insists his products are 100% made in the USA. #TrumpSharpie #sharpiegate #SharpiePresident pic.twitter.com/3BC0mQ2Kmi
— Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) September 5, 2019
The White House have now released this photo to prove that Trump never met Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/9SehPzn2BP
— Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) September 4, 2019
DO YOU HAVE A SHARPIE I CAN BORROW #TrumpSharpie pic.twitter.com/UHqz64fo1r
— Hambino, The Great (@Hambino15) September 5, 2019
Trump releases photo to show he's taller than Obama. pic.twitter.com/U4K7C4MzQI
— Schooley (@Rschooley) September 4, 2019
#TrumpSharpie at work on stock market performance. pic.twitter.com/ibJNZWJYhv
— Tina Webb (@LaundryPrncss) September 4, 2019
Donald Trump is thrilled to announce he's been added to Mount Rushmore. #sharpie pic.twitter.com/fICENsMVia
— @boopumpkins (@boopumpkins) September 4, 2019
I knew it! #Sharpie pic.twitter.com/o2CGwihMe4
— The Weeping Angel (@NatalieBBlair) September 4, 2019