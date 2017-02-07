You might say President Trump himself is a cartoon. Sometimes he’s like a Saturday morning cartoon: goofy, juvenile and harmless. Other times, he’s more like something on Adult Swim: absurd, offensive and existing in a realm beyond irony.

Still, it can be hard to truly capture the essence of Trump in a standard comedic image. Even the award-winning geniuses at South Park have acknowledged as much, saying they will limit their focus on Trump in their upcoming season because some things exist beyond parody.

But the world’s political cartoonists have given it their best with some compelling results. Perhaps most notably was the cover of Germany’s Der Spiegel, which captured our collective attention for its provocative image of Trump decapitating the Statue of Liberty much like an Al Qaeda or ISIS terrorist murders one of its victims:

It was the third Trump-themed cover the magazine has published this past year alone, with an earlier image depicting Trump’s head as a meteor headed toward Earth and another showing mud covered images of Trump and Hillary Clinton as America’s finalists for the White House.

Of course, there is no shortage of Putin-themed cartoons, such as this one from Slovak cartoonist Marian Kamensky, which shows Trump returning Alaska to Russia in exchange for copies of his alleged sex tapes:

But then again, even Russia is getting in on the game. After the election, someone behind the Twitter account of their London embassy began trolling the British people with images of Pepe the Frog, the cartoon character that was embraced by the Alt-Right and even tweeted by then-candidate Trump himself:

Another cartoon image from Norway was rumored to have been banned by Twitter, but that turned out to not be the case:

It will be interesting to see how the world continues to depict President Trump as his presidency evolves. The power of imagery is profound, even when it comes to a man who himself seems to have sprung directly from the pages of Mad Magazine.