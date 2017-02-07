Survey
Recently on GOOD
-
An ‘Elite’ Bean Could Change The Way Famished Regions Feed Themselves The bean, one of the most drought- and heat-resistant crops in existence, raises hopes for eradicating hunger.
-
Super Honest Car Ad Goes Viral “This car will last you at least ALL SPRING ‘17.”
-
Iran Reverses Decision, Will Allow Visas To Incoming U.S. Wrestlers For 2017 Freestyle World Cup They attribute the policy change to the judge’s temporary block on Trump’s executive order
-
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Epic Girls Skateboarding Video “They are in a hurry, speeding time up, pulling their generation along”
-
This Is Why The Sound Of People Eating Loudly Can Make You So Damn Angry Chewing, along with several other ‘annoying’ noises are know as ‘trigger sounds to people suffering from a common condition
-
Everything You Need to Know About Cooking with Blood An interview with “blood lady,” Elisabeth Paul The Nordic Food Lab's innovative approaches to a culinarily neglected ingredient
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.