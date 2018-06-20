  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Jack Black Brought Down The House With A Shockingly Powerful National Anthem Rendition
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Trump Wants To Send Undocumented Children To Detention Camps — This Is How You Can Fight Back 
    by Araceli Cruz
  3. 3 3
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  4. 4 4
    Twitter Mocks The Donald With #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Why Long-Term Separation From Parents Harms Kids
    by David Rosenberg
  6. 6 6
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Hillary Clinton Had The Perfect Response To The News James Comey Used A Personal Email Account To Conduct FBI Business 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Senegal Beats Poland By Scoring The Sneakiest Goal Of The World Cup
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Under Intense Pressure, Trump Signs Executive Order To Detain Immigrant Families Together

by Tod Perry

June 20, 2018 at 15:00
Copy Link
Image via ABC News/YouTube.

Bowing to unavoidable pressure from Democrats, his wife, some Republicans, religious leaders, and any American with a shred of decency, Donald Trump has signed an executive order that in a way allows children to stay with their detained families.

The order doesn’t change his administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy of prosecuting all illegal border crossings, but it will at least allow for families to be held together during the process of prosecution and deportation.

“We are keeping families together, and this will solve that problem. At the time we are keeping a very powerful border, and it continues to be a zero tolerance — we have zero tolerance for people that enter our country illegally,” Trump said, although the functions of the order and its modifications to guiding principles like the Flores decision are unclear.  

Just a day before, Trump erroneously claimed he had no authority to stop the separations and that it would require an act of Congress to change the policy. In reality, he didn’t even have to sign an executive order, all he needed to do was make a phone call.

On June 15, Trump crassly admitted he was using the separated children as a bargaining chip to get Congressional Democrats to agree to his other immigration demands. “The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda,” he tweeted. 

To save face for his administration’s repulsive policy, he falsely claimed that child separations had been going on at the border for generations.

“I didn’t like sight or the feeling of families being separated; it’s a problem that’s gone on for many years, too many administrations,” he said after signing the order. He also praised himself for having the “political courage” to solve an issue — one that he created in the first place. 

But until we discover what was really in the proclamation Trump signed, we will have to wait and see. 

Share image via ABC News/YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Here’s What Happens When Kids Run For 15 Minutes A Day

The initiative has an endearing backstory. by Ross Chesham , Colin Moran , Naomi Brooks
Innovation

Astronaut Sally K. Ride's Legacy: Encouraging Young Women To Embrace Science And Engineering

She also explored why so few young girls were entering into math, technology, science, and engineering classes.  by Bonnie J. Dunbar
Design

These Beautiful Illustrations Pay Tribute To The Victims Of Femicide

Each illustration serves a small gesture of empathy and validation, a gift to families who might never get closure. by Eva Recinos
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Under Intense Pressure, Trump Signs Executive Order To Detain Immigrant Families Together
Recent
Detained Immigrant Children Forcibly Injected With Drugs, Lawsuit Claims about 3 hours ago Senegal Beats Poland By Scoring The Sneakiest Goal Of The World Cup about 23 hours ago For Teen Athletes, One Sport Is Good But 2 Or More Is Better 1 day ago This Artist Is Fighting Gentrification With Murals 1 day ago Why Long-Term Separation From Parents Harms Kids 1 day ago After Bullies Caused Her To Quit Twitter, Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out Against Online Harassment 1 day ago Here’s What Happens When Kids Run For 15 Minutes A Day 2 days ago Astronaut Sally K. Ride's Legacy: Encouraging Young Women To Embrace Science And Engineering 2 days ago These Beautiful Illustrations Pay Tribute To The Victims Of Femicide 2 days ago 6 Organizations That Are Helping The Nearly 2,000 Children Separated From Their Parents At The U.S. Border 2 days ago Norman Lear’s Daughter Shares How Her Prolific Father Kept Creativity 'All In The Family' 5 days ago ESPYs To Posthumously Honor 3 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Coaches For ‘Immeasurable Bravery’ 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers