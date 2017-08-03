  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    Capping Off His Brief Political Tenure, Anthony Scaramucci Was Listed As ‘Dead’ By Harvard Law School
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Chelsea Clinton Praises White House Staff After Trump Called The Place ‘A Dump’ 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    German Man Swims To Work To Beat Traffic
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Motivational Posters Of Scaramucci Quotes Are All You Need To Get Through The Week
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    Los Angeles Chargers Players Struggle With Discrimination In Orange County
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Cenk Uygur On Why He Still Debates Conservatives In The Trump Era
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    This Prank Revealed The Ignorance Of An Anti-Immigration Hate Group With Just One Photo
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    The Chicago Cubs Gave The Most Vilified Fan In Team History A World Series Ring
    by Penn Collins
Trump

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Admits Trump Lied About Two Recent Phone Calls

by Tod Perry

August 3, 2017 at 15:00
Copy Link

When a Boy Scout says “Scout’s honor,” it means they are pledging on the principles of scouting to keep a promise. It’s a pledge that strikes to the heart and credibility of the entire scouting movement. Present Trump could learn a lesson or two from the scouts about honesty after being caught in a lie about a supposed phone call with the organization. 

Last month, Trump made a speech at the Boy Scouts National Jamboree in West Virginia to a crowd of 40,000 people. Instead of giving an age-appropriate speech, Trump went on a free-flowing diatribe where he bragged about his 2016 victory, referred to Washington as a “cesspool,” and cast former President Obama in a negative light. After the speech, the Boy Scouts released a statement apologizing for the president. “I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree,” chief scout executive Mike Surbaugh said. “That was never our intent.”

Last week, when reporters from the Wall Street Journal asked the president about the mixed reaction to the speech, Trump said he received a call from the organization praising it. “There was no mix,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal. “And I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful. So there was — there was no mix.”

But the Boy Scouts don’t remember that call ever taking place. “We are unaware of any such call,” the Boy Scouts said in a statement. 

On Wednesday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was forced into a tight spot. She could either lie on behalf of the president by saying there was a call, throwing the scouting organization under the bus or admit it never happened. So she opted to say the remarks were made in-person at the jamboree. “I wouldn’t say it was a lie — that’s a pretty bold accusation. The conversations took place; they just simply didn’t take place over a phone call. They happened in person,” Sanders said. 

At the same press conference, Sanders also had to admit the president fabricated another phone call, this time with Mexico’s president, Enrique Peña Nieto. During a Monday cabinet meeting, Trump claimed “even the president of Mexico called me. They said their southern border — very few people are coming because they know they’re not going to get through our border, which is the ultimate compliment.” This caused a stir in Mexico when Nieto’s opposition raised concerns the president was having secret phone conversations with Trump. Sanders clarified by saying Trump was referencing a conversation they had at the G-20 summit in Germany last month.

Share image via CBS Evening News/YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Department Of Justice To Investigate Discrimination Against White College Students 

Trump voters think whites face more racial discrimination than any other group. by Tod Perry
Money

The ‘Feminist’ Tinder Is A Bad Neighbor

Why do so many progressive companies have trouble practicing what they preach? by Tasbeeh Herwees
Communities

After Leaving The White House, The Obamas Still Respond To Wedding Invites From The Public

So good. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Admits Trump Lied About Two Recent Phone Calls
Recent
After A Traumatic Injury, One Athlete Refused To Quit And Powered On To Help Others about 5 hours ago Divisive New Ad ‘The Talk’ Addresses The Conversations Families Have About Racism about 6 hours ago Department Of Justice To Investigate Discrimination Against White College Students  about 7 hours ago The ‘Feminist’ Tinder Is A Bad Neighbor about 23 hours ago After Leaving The White House, The Obamas Still Respond To Wedding Invites From The Public 1 day ago Titans Player Unveils Large Tattoo Honoring Barack And Michelle Obama 1 day ago The Beats And Rhymes Of Hip-Hop Are Changing How We Design Our Cities 1 day ago Chelsea Clinton Praises White House Staff After Trump Called The Place ‘A Dump’  1 day ago This Prank Revealed The Ignorance Of An Anti-Immigration Hate Group With Just One Photo 1 day ago The Chicago Cubs Gave The Most Vilified Fan In Team History A World Series Ring 2 days ago Millennials And Generation Xers Outvoted Older Generations For The First Time In 2016 Election 2 days ago Ava DuVernay Never Saw Herself Reflected On Screen. Is Today's TV Diversity Any Better? 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers