Confederate Statues Aren’t The Only Monuments At Risk Right Now

Recently on GOOD
New Poll Shows That 9% Of Americans Believe It’s Acceptable To Be A Neo-Nazi But there were some positive findings as well.
The Patriots Gave Donald Trump His Own Super Bowl Ring After Their White House Visit He better not get too attached to it, however...
Even Without Kaepernick, NFL Players Continue To Take A Knee “If you don’t see why you need allies for people that are fighting for equality right now, I don’t think you’ll ever see it.”
The Heartwarming Reason A Teacher Asked Her Wedding Guests Not To Buy Her Presents “I registered for tennis shoes and Converse and backpacks and winter coats."
Now That The Eclipse Is Over, You Can Put Those Glasses To Good Use For Others Don’t throw them away!
White Supremacists Aren't Thrilled With DNA Testing Results So they’re rewriting history to suit their needs.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.