  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    Women Attempt Comic Book Hero Poses to Make a Point About Body Images in the Media
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    How The World’s Political Cartoonists See Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Super Honest Car Ad Goes Viral 
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    In America, Staying Pregnant Forever Is Easier Than Getting Time Off Work
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  7. 7 7
     A 10-Year-Old Developed A Remarkably Complex Device To Keep Babies From Dying In Hot Cars
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Observant Flight Attendant Rescues Teen Sex Slave
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Embarrassing Details Just Leaked From Trump’s First Phone Call With Putin
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

Embarrassing Details Just Leaked From Trump’s First Phone Call With Putin

by Eric Pfeiffer

February 9, 2017 at 15:00
Copy Link

The seemingly endless stream of leaks from within the Trump White House continues. In a revelation that could be the most devastating so far, sources have offered up details from President Trump’s first phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In alleged excerpts from the conversation, Trump brags to Putin about his own “popularity,” complains to Putin about “bad deals” made between America and Russia while President Obama was in office, and denounces a peace-making gesture from the Russian president, in a shocking exclusive first reported by Reuters.

In that particular exchange, Putin asks Trump if he’d like to extend the 2010 New Start treaty negotiated between the two nations, which would reduce nuclear stockpiles to historic levels.

Sadly, Trump literally had to pause the conversation to ask his aides what New Start is. And if that’s not horrifying enough, he then dismissed the value of the deal because it was one Obama negotiated.

“The Reuters report...suggests that he's extremely ill-informed about the most serious foreign policy, national security issues a president needs to know,” said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, a nonpartisan group focused on reducing nuclear stockpiles. “His cluelessness is dangerous in the sense that if he doesn't understand the risks of nuclear weapons and commonsense measures to reduce the risks, he is, and the nation is, vulnerable to missteps.”

Even conservatives jumped on the report, saying it reflects a pattern of ignorance by Trump toward arguably the most important issue in the world today.

Granted, this leak is unofficial, since Trump aides reportedly turned off the voice recorder while the two leaders spoke. "The president's conversation with President Putin is a private call between the two of them, and I'm going to leave it at that," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told Reuters when asked about the veracity of the report.

But until we have evidence suggesting otherwise, it’s a worrisome report to say the least. Say what you will about Vladimir Putin. And to be clear, there’s not much positive to say. But he has shown a willingness to continue the advancements made by each nation in reducing their nuclear stockpiles. It’s been a common, practically universal goal between American presidents and their Russian counterparts, one even famously embraced by President Reagan during the height of the Cold War. And now, like so many other institutionalized norms, it stands at the brink while an ill-informed commander-in-chief weighs its merits based on a gut feeling.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Design

Cutting Public Funds For The Arts Could Cost America Billions

The humanities on the president’s chopping block make up only .016 percent of the federal budget by Aaron D. Knochel
Design

The Upcoming iPhone 8 Will Cost More Than $1,000, Which Might Say As Much About Us As It Does The Phone

Is your smartphone more important to you than your computer? Apple’s pricing, for the first time, says ‘yes’ by Penn Collins
Communities

President Trump Is A Master Of The ‘Gish Gallop’ Method And It’s Making Us All Crazy

The method to his madness by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Details from Trump's call with Putin just leaked and some are quite embarassing https://t.co/sRTBtXfA0D https://t.co/Bt4oErfXKr
Embarrassing Details Just Leaked From Trump’s First Phone Call With Putin
Recent
Chelsea Manning’s Loved Ones Are Crowdsourcing Funds To Help Her After She’s Released From Prison 36 minutes ago Embarrassing Details Just Leaked From Trump’s First Phone Call With Putin about 1 hour ago Sean Spicer Cites Nonexistent Atlanta Terror Attack Three Times In Two Days  about 1 hour ago How Two Cities Are Taking A Major Stand Against The Dakota Access Pipeline about 2 hours ago Travel The Entire World In Two Minutes Using 3,300 Time-Lapsed Google Maps Images about 3 hours ago In America, Staying Pregnant Forever Is Easier Than Getting Time Off Work about 4 hours ago Congressman Files Motion Requiring Trump To See A Psychiatrist  about 5 hours ago Cutting Public Funds For The Arts Could Cost America Billions about 5 hours ago The Upcoming iPhone 8 Will Cost More Than $1,000, Which Might Say As Much About Us As It Does The Phone about 6 hours ago President Trump Is A Master Of The ‘Gish Gallop’ Method And It’s Making Us All Crazy about 7 hours ago Jeff Sessions Confirmed As Attorney General  about 24 hours ago 15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers