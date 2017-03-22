Recently on GOOD
Brent Burns: Why I Fight For Military Families The San Jose Sharks Defenseman On Hockey, Heroes, And Giving Back The San Jose Sharks Defenseman On Hockey, Heroes, And Giving Back
Students Are Getting A Radically Different View Of The World With Updated Maps It’s a whole new planet earth
Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake This isn't the first time he's said something ridiculous
When You're The Only Undocumented One In The Family “The bottom line is that everyone wants a better life for themselves and their family”
Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBTQ Discrimination Bill It all started with a school play
This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use The likelihood a one- or five-day prescription leads to year-long use is incredibly high
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.