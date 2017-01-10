  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Forensic Scientist Recreates the Face of Jesus Christ
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Taco Bell’s Low-Key Healthy Revolution 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    This Hilarious Low-Budget Animal Shelter Ad Proves You Don’t Need Money To Make A Big Impression
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    This Cruise Line Will Pay You To Quit Your Job And Instagram Your Vacation
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    The Voice Of Every Inauguration For The Last 60 Years Got Dropped By Donald Trump
    by Andre Grant
  6. 6 6
    Scientists Discovered A New State Of Water, Proving How Much We Still Don’t Know
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    What’s the Difference Between Depression and Just Being Sad? This Video Clarifies
    by Mike Albo
  8. 8 8
    Muslim-Owned Eatery Making News For Very Un-America-Like Business Practices
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    The Life-Saving Reason Women Are Ordering ‘Angel Shots’
    by Andre Grant
The Planet

Twitter Says Goodbye To The President With #FarewellObama

by Tod Perry

January 10, 2017 at 15:25
Copy Link
via Flickr user (cc) John Hillenbrand

As President Barack Obama leaves the White House, he exists with a 55 percent approval rating, the highest mark of his second term and best since his first year in office. His eight years began with the country mired in a cataclysmic economic downturn, two wars waging, and the percentage of Americans without health insurance at a five-decade high. As he leaves office, the economy has dramatically improved, military operations in the Middle East and Asia have been drastically scaled back, and the percentage of Americans without healthcare is at a 50-year low

Outside of his political achievements, Obama and his incredible wife, Michelle, brought a sense class, dignity, humor, and inclusiveness to the White House. As the first black president, Obama skillfully navigated a treacherous web of prejudice with the dignity of Jackie Robinson. As the petty partisan squabbles of today are forgotten and the clear-eyed perspective of time comes in to focus, history will be very kind to Obama. Above all, he will be remembered for his humanity and for giving many in this country and abroad a greater sense of hope.  

Here’s how people are saying farewell to President Obama on Twitter:


 

 

Survey

How GOOD are we?

Tell Us

Take the Survey

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Sports

Random Act of Sport: Slackliner Scales Ski Lift To Save Danging Man

Respect the slackline by Tosten Burks
Health

5 Ways You Can Support Planned Parenthood Right Now

Make a statement by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

How To Watch President Obama’s Farewell Speech 

Obama will become the 10th president in history to give a farewell address by Stacey Leasca
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This obscure marijuana-related illness is on the rise in states with legalized pot. https://t.co/vv2hNnZNVU https://t.co/jXUfGRkEux
Twitter Says Goodbye To The President With #FarewellObama
Recent
This Obscure Marijuana-Related Illness Is On The Rise In States With Legalized Pot 17 minutes ago Kid Vs. Ferrari: Here’s How Much It Costs To Raise A Child In 2017 42 minutes ago Just Five Days Into 2017, London Surpassed Its Annual Limit For Airborne Toxins about 1 hour ago Twitter Says Goodbye To The President With #FarewellObama about 1 hour ago 7 Influential Alabamans On 35 Years Of Justice Under Jeff Sessions about 2 hours ago A Dairy Queen Owner’s Racial Slurs Towards A Customer Led To Public Outrage And The Loss Of His Business about 2 hours ago 28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States about 2 hours ago Random Act of Sport: Slackliner Scales Ski Lift To Save Danging Man about 3 hours ago 5 Ways You Can Support Planned Parenthood Right Now about 3 hours ago How To Watch President Obama’s Farewell Speech  about 4 hours ago These Portraits Show People’s Change In Mood And Appearance After 1, 2, And 3 Glasses Of Wine about 4 hours ago The Way This Emotional Obamacare Facebook Debate Abruptly Ends Is Almost Too Good about 5 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers