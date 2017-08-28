  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Trying To Guess Which Twin Smokes Is The Perfect Way To Help You Quit
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Tumblr Blog Posts The Final Messages People Have Received From Exes And The Deceased 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    When Emergency Alerts Are Written At A College Reading Level, Who Gets Left Behind?
    by Ashley Hennefer
  4. 4 4
    How Gender Confirmation Surgery Actually Works
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Jon Stewart Asks Donald Trump ‘What Makes Amerca Great?’ 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    People Are Ridiculing Fan Who Spent $26,000 To Look Like David Beckham, But It Actually Kind Of Worked
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    What Trump’s 2,000-Mile Wall On The U.S.-Mexico Border Would Actually Look Like 
    by Tod Perry
The Planet

Disaster Prep Lessons From Monsoon Season

by Sonja Ayeb-Karlsson

August 28, 2017 at 9:20
Copy Link
Bangladesh is located in a large river delta, making it both fertile and extremely vulnerable to disasters. In 2007, Cyclone Sidr destroyed parts of this low-lying Bangladeshi island.

The death toll of Bangladesh’s brutal monsoon season keeps growing. Authorities estimate that flooding has killed at least 120 people and affected some 5 million others since mid-July.

Disasters are common in Bangladesh. The fertile country is situated on the Ganges-Brahmaputra Delta and irrigated by the Meghna River, which enables it to sustain a dense population but also exposes it to floods, cyclones, and other hazards.

When disasters hit this low-lying island, they hit hard.

These days, climate change is making such events both more frequent and more intense for Bangladeshis. Loss of life and property during the monsoon is a near-daily occurrence in most parts of the country.

In a global effort to reduce such hazards, the United Nations has crafted the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience, a 15-year plan to reduce the human, social, and economic impacts of disasters.

Adopted in 2015, this international strategy aims to help countries that are particularly vulnerable to climate change prepare for the challenges they face. However, as our research in Bangladesh reveals, critical knowledge gaps remain. Though there are systems to warn people about impending hazards, officials have found that they do not necessarily evacuate before danger arrives.

Our ongoing study, which began in 2013, offers some insight into their reasoning.

Life on Mazer Char

A piece of land ripped off the island of Mazer Char by the river.

In examining evacuation behavior and decision-making in the face of environmental threats to Bangladesh, it quickly becomes clear how important it is for climate-change adaptation plans to include local inputs. Talking to the people about their experiences and perceptions of disaster risks can uncover unexpected views.

One study site from our nationwide research painfully demonstrates this point: Mazer Char, a delta island in Pirojpur District, is located about 330 kilometers southwest of Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital. When I arrived there with my research team, curious residents greeted us, asking why we had we chosen to study their island.

As we began to explain our research subject, they instantly started connecting it with their own struggles.

On Mazer Char, the land is rich in vegetation, and the waters are full of fish. Most residents of the forest-covered island, which is home to about 800 people spread across 180 households, make a living from fishing and livestock.

When disasters hit this low-lying island, they hit hard. “Four people died in this village during Sidr,” a 2007 cyclone that killed about 10,000 people across the country, one woman told me. At that moment, a man passed by, carrying wood for his kitchen stove. “He lost his wife,” she whispered.

The man overheard the exchange. He invited us to his house later that day to tell us his story, which is captured in the video below.

Nurmia’s story

Nurmia’s family lost most of its land to riverbank erosion, leaving him without a home.

When we arrived, the man, Nurmia, welcomed us. We sat down on the bamboo carpet. “I was born about 70 years ago,” he said, on the mainland in a place called Ogolbadi. Nurmia left home after a dispute with his brothers over the family’s land, so he crossed the river to Mazer Char, hoping to build a new life.

Nurmia spends most of his time fishing, though because his boat is currently broken, he hasn’t been out on the water for a while.

“The wood here on the island is not very good, so I end up repairing it every year,” he sighed, adding that in the meantime he has been net fishing from the shore to put food on the table.

Nurmia then recounted the November night when Cyclone Sidr struck the island.

Riding out the storm

Radios and flag signals are critical weather-prediction and early-warning tools for residents of Mazer Char.

Although the residents of Mazer Char were warned about the cyclone approaching, Nurmia did not evacuate, nor did many other islanders, who could not bear to leave their homes and belongings behind.

People face complex and careful considerations in deciding whether to stay or to go during a cyclone. Some may want to evacuate but lack the financial means to do so, or feel constrained to simply abandon everything they own.

That was the case with Nurmia’s family. At the time, they had saved enough money to send their eldest son to Saudi Arabia for work. Sidr changed all of that. That night in 2007, the cyclone took nearly all of Nurmia’s possessions and claimed the life of his wife.

Nurmia explained to us how riding out a cyclone at home can be much more costly than dropping everything and evacuating to a shelter. “We survived the cyclone once, and this is what it taught us,” he concluded.

People face complex and careful considerations in deciding whether to stay or to go.

Life-and-death decisions

Nurmia recounts the story of cyclone Sidr, which hit his island in 2007.

For researchers, Nurmia’s tale offers other lessons, too, which is that there is no right way to face a disaster. People dealing with environmental shocks in Bangladesh confront an impossible reality and a set of unthinkable choices.

Climate action strategies are a crucial tool to support populations living under extremely vulnerable circumstances. Yet it is our assessment that for such policies to be effective, closer attention must be paid to the differing local approaches that people take to climatic risk.

The ConversationSome people are simply more vulnerable to disasters than others. While certain families may be able to afford to leave everything behind, the survival of others depends on their homes, livestock, or property. To save their livelihoods, they may put their lives in danger.

All images and video courtesy Sonja Ayeb-Karlsson via UNU-EHS

Sonja Ayeb-Karlsson works for UNU-EHS and is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Sussex. The Gibika project, a research to action collaboration between Munich Re Foundation, United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security, and International Centre for Climate Change and Development, receives funding from Munich Re Foundation.

Sonja Ayeb-Karlsson, Ph.D. candidate, University of Sussex.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

Recently on GOOD
Feature Communities

Trump’s Transgender Ban Is Just Bad Strategy

The U.S. military can be a quietly progressive institution — and we need all the able-bodied fighters we can get.  by Rebekah Sager
Sports

The Little League World Series Is Showing The World The True Meaning Of Team Sports.

Watch the best moments of sportsmanship in the series
Sports

More Than 1,000 Colin Kaepernick Supporters Protested Outside The NFL’s Manhattan Headquarters

The large crowd yelled “Boycott!” outside the league’s offices.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Disaster Prep Lessons From Monsoon Season
Recent
J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement 10 days ago SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way 10 days ago Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League 10 days ago Red Sox Ask Boston To Change Street Named After Racist Former Owner 10 days ago An NFL Player Tested The League’s New Celebration Policy With Some Sweet Moves 10 days ago Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit 10 days ago Steve Bannon Removed From White House Chief Strategist Role 10 days ago Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate 10 days ago From Charlottesville To Athens, People Around The World Mourn Heather Heyer 10 days ago Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro 11 days ago Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 11 days ago 80% Of America's Teachers Are White 11 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers