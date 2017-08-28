Disaster Prep Lessons From Monsoon Season

Recently on GOOD
A Comedy Sketch Brilliantly Explains How The Student Loan Market Became Such A Mess Things have gotten worse, and there’s no sign of improvement on the horizon.
The Killings Of Black Men Are More Likely To Be Labelled ‘Justifiable’ Who gets to decide which murders are reasonable? How a quirk of legalese placed millions of black Americans in jeopardy.
During His Phoenix Speech, It Became Painfully Clear Donald Trump Doesn’t Know What ‘Clean Coal’ Means “We’ve ended the war on beautiful, clean coal,” he said immediately before revealing he doesn’t understand what clean coal is.
University of Oregon Unveils New Uniforms Designed By Three Kids Battling Cancer Dubbed the Stamp Out Cancer line, all proceeds will benefit the hospital treating the kids who designed the gear.
SpaceX Founder Elon Musk Unveiled The Company’s New Suits, But That Wasn’t The Biggest Surprise The newly-revealed suits will be used by astronauts aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.
A Baseball Legend And His Wife Team Up To Fight Human Trafficking Albert and Deidre Pujols take on a new cause with Strike Out Slavery.
Recent
J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League Red Sox Ask Boston To Change Street Named After Racist Former Owner An NFL Player Tested The League’s New Celebration Policy With Some Sweet Moves Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit Steve Bannon Removed From White House Chief Strategist Role Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate From Charlottesville To Athens, People Around The World Mourn Heather Heyer Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 80% Of America's Teachers Are White
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.