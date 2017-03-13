  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    KoreanBilly Explains The Differences Between American And British Accents
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters
    by Benjamin Bannister
  3. 3 3
    Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    New BBC Parody Videos Are The Internet We Need Right Now
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  7. 7 7
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa

by Penn Collins

March 13, 2017 at 11:55
Copy Link

Last Tuesday, President Trump was scheduled to meet with a group of veterans who traveled to the White House in the hopes of championing the issues facing retired soldiers. However, when they arrived at their scheduled time, they were dismayed to learn that the President had delegated the meeting to staffers, including The Apprentice alum and general political curiosity Omarosa Manigault. 

According to The Daily Beast’s account, confusion wasn’t just over her presence, but the fact that she appeared to be the most senior staffer in the room. She explained that she was qualified to take the meeting because she had once served as a lieutenant chaplain in the California State Miltary Reserve. 

As one would expect, many of the veterans in attendance took the delegation of their meeting to a reality TV star as an insult. Said one on the basis of anonymity, “When Omarosa was introduced the room collectively gasped. There were people there missing limbs and she was once a chaplain with the militia.”

Nonetheless, the meeting went on as scheduled (but without the President’s attendance), and several left with a positive impression of the experience, saying that they were at least pleased and impressed with Veterans Affair Secretary David Shulkin. 

It’s unclear what duty called Trump away from the scheduled meeting, but when it’s reported that he took time out of his “busy” schedule to meet with Harvey Levin of TMZ later that day, it’s hard not to empathize with the slighted heroes. 

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

New BBC Parody Videos Are The Internet We Need Right Now

A break from political drama with some hilarious family drama by Raleigh Van Ness
Culture

Evidence Of A Widespread ‘Manterruption’ Epidemic

You’ve heard of “mansplaing” and “manspreading”—now there’s “manterruption” by Raleigh Van Ness
Trump

Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate

Freudian slip, maybe? by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
For every hashtag used, @ThePowerRangers will donate to clean water projects from our friends at #ThirstProject!… https://t.co/M9qMuHOx4q
Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa
Recent
Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa about 1 hour ago On The 20th Anniversary Of Notorious B.I.G.’s Death, A News Team Dropped Biggie Lyrics Throughout A Broadcast about 1 hour ago Kellyanne Conway Suggests Obama May Have Spied On Trump Through His Microwave about 2 hours ago Where Is ‘Rural America’ Anyway?  about 2 hours ago Seahawks Star Donates All Of His Endorsement Money To Help Rebuild Minority Communities about 2 hours ago Indian-Americans Speak Out Over CNN’s Cannibalistic Depiction Of Hindus  about 2 hours ago See How A Simple Cardboard Box Can Save A Baby’s Life about 17 hours ago New BBC Parody Videos Are The Internet We Need Right Now 2 days ago Evidence Of A Widespread ‘Manterruption’ Epidemic 2 days ago Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate 2 days ago What The ACLU Is Doing Right Now With Their Massive, $24 Million In Donations 2 days ago
The NFL May Have Violated Drug Laws To Push Painkillers On Players
 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers