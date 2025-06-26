Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Are you emotionally dumb? Professional says these 6 signs prove it.

"It's not passion. It's poor self control."

emotional intelligence, emotionally dumb, therapist, mental health, maturity, listener, self esteem

Wearing a cap of aluminum foil.

Image via Canva - Photo by Aleksandr Kichigin
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJun 26, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Maybe you see yourself as a fiery personality. You feel a lot. There's a need to express yourself in the hopes of keeping your sanity. Though some call this passion, one professional therapist has some insights into how we manage our emotions and what that says about our emotional maturity.

Jeffrey Meltzer (@therapytothepoint), a licensed therapist and TikTok creator focused on mental health content and awareness, posted a video explaining the '6 signs of Low Emotional Intelligence.' For some people, their actions are almost always dictated by the way they feel. Letting one's feelings determine actions is a risky behavior and sign of low emotional maturity.

Emotional intelligence is described as "the ability to recognize, understand, and deal skillfully with one's own emotions and the emotions of others," according to the Mental Health America. The word "skillfully" suggests emotional intelligence is a tool we can all improve upon. If one's emotional intelligence or "EQ" is low, there are things to do to increase it. Meltzer shares the signs of low EQ, and how to deal with each one:




@therapytothepoint

6 Signs Someone Has Low Emotional Intelligence #emotionalintelligence #emotionallyintelligent #emotionallyimmature #emotionallyimmatureparents #emotionallyunavailaible #emotionalneglect #emotionalmanipulation

1. They need to be right

Some people just need to be right, even when they are obviously wrong. He explains that their ego takes over their reality. This process completely ruins any chance of connection.

The good news is humility is a trainable trait. Learning how to acknowledge incorrect beliefs and ideas are what psychologists call, "intellectual humility."

2. They can't take feedback

There are lots of people who don't like criticism. Instead of reflecting on what is being told to them, they fight back and get defensive. He states that feedback can actually rattle their whole self image.

A healthy option for looking at feedback is that it's actually a high form of praise. When people take the time to offer suggestions to improve in a certain area, they are invested in your advancement and elevated performance. It's a statement of value.

3. They are highly reactive

anger, insincere, pause, self control, feelings, feedback, belief system, understandingAn angry person.Image via Canva - Photo by Xebeche

Some people have difficulty pausing before responding. Whatever they feel, they immediately respond without taking the time to evaluate what's been said. Meltzer says, "It's not passion. It's poor self control."

Implementing a 'pause' before responding is an invaluable tool used by emotionally intelligent people. It gives you an opportunity to better understand and reflect upon what's been said.

4. They don't apologize or it's insincere

People that perform performative apologies are unaccountable and completely insincere. Meltzer says, "A real apology is owning the damage that was caused, not just trying to end the conversation."

Finding the courage to own our behaviors and to be accountable is a game changer. When we become responsible for our actions, it no longer shows weakness for doing wrong. It shows strength for admitting it.

5. They constantly cross boundaries

When people say something hurtful or invade your personal space, it's uncomfortable and sometimes even emotionally painful. Then, instead of apologizing, they might accuse you of being overly sensitive.

Meltzer states, "Emotional intelligence means knowing where the line is and actually respecting it." These lines are critical to building healthy relationships. They help each individual protect their own sense of self and well being.

6. They make every conversation about them

conversation, listening skills, boundaries, active listening, apologize, personal space, comparingA bad listener.Image via Canva - Photo by ChristopherBernard

When you share something important, even vulnerable, and the person you're talking to shifts the conversation to themselves, it can be frustrating. Interrupting and comparing your experience with their own isn't about bonding and sharing the experience. They probably aren't really listening to you. These people are just waiting for their own turn to speak.

Being a good listener builds intimacy. Wanting a person to know they are being heard is more important than having a good answer for their situation.

If you recognize these six signs in yourself or others, don't fret. There are ways to make you emotional intelligence, and thus your relationships, much better. Talk to a therapist, do your research, and cultivate empathy.

apologiesboundariesfeedbackhealthy relationshipslistening skillsmental healthself controltherapyemotional maturitycommunityfriendshipintimacyemotional intelligence

The Latest

emotional intelligence, emotionally dumb, therapist, mental health, maturity, listener, self esteem
Health

Are you emotionally dumb? Professional says these 6 signs prove it.

james brown, michael jackson, prince, concerts, live music
Culture

James Brown once called Prince and Michael Jackson on stage. The result was purely chaotic.

time capsule, nostalgia, viral tiktok, parenting, childhood memories, second grade, missouri mom
Culture

Missouri mom opens childhood time capsule — and discovers her younger self predicted the future

phone etiquette, smart phone, relationships, manners, politeness
Ideas

Face up or face down? How basic phone etiquette saves your battery and your relationships.

More For You

habits, therapy, happier, happiness, positive solutions, sunshine, feelings

Woman bites a keyboard as another stretches in the sun.

Images via Canva - Photos by Nikada and LuckyImages

10 everyday habits secretly draining your happiness and an expert's simple tips to fix it

General happiness is really important. We're constantly looking for a quick fix solution to make us feel better. But many of us are using tools to aid this endeavor that actually hurt our mental health. A licensed therapist and popular TikTok creator focused on mental health content and awareness, Jeffrey Meltzer (@therapytothepoint), posted a video to talk through the '10 Habits that worsen your mental health.'

He brings up some specific behaviors and activities many of us do on the daily, and explains how damaging they can be to our mental well-being. He gives some basics to the cause and effects of each behavior, too, which is helpful. However, the best part is that he offers actual solutions to the problems.

Keep ReadingShow less
introvert, extrovert, mental health, dopamine, healthy lifestyle

Some extroverts can become healthier by making some introverted choices.

Photo credit: Canva

Here’s what experts say extroverts can learn from introverts to improve mental health

There is nothing wrong with living an introverted or extroverted lifestyle. Both options are healthy in various ways, but many introverts can feel judged by extroverts or misunderstood by what they like to do in their free time. Yet, many experts are saying that extroverts can benefit from the very thing introverted people love the most: solo quiet time.

If you’re mostly an outgoing person filled with social activity, you might be feeling in a bit of a rut. The stuff you enjoy doesn’t really hit the joy buzzer as hard as it used to. The rush you get from a dance party is more numb. The feel-good from scrolling and seeing likes on your social media is more of a drag and even a little depressing. If any of this sounds familiar, you might want to incorporate some solo quiet time into your day-to-day life.

Keep ReadingShow less
frozen vegetables, frozen vs fresh, produce, healthy living, bobby flay

Frozen vegetables and fruits are vastly underrated.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Dietitians and chefs like Bobby Flay agree: You’re thinking about frozen produce all wrong

Whether it’s on a TV commercial or on display at a grocery store, we’re bombarded time and again with the idea that “fresh is better.” While it’s a manner of taste, there has to be some truth to it, right? After all, fresh vegetables and fruits are usually pricier at the supermarket compared to frozen bags of them. There is very little processing done to them, so they just look healthier, too, right? But what if it was all hype?

Several dietitians and even well-known chefs are fighting back against that stigma to argue that frozen produce is just as good as fresh produce. In some cases, both in terms of taste and in terms of health, frozen produce can even be better than buying fresh.

Keep ReadingShow less
sleep, sleep inertia, sleeping, rest, bed, get out of bed

Staying in bed longer only makes you want to...stay in bed longer.

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

Staying in bed longer is actually bad for you, but here’s how to get out of bed comfortably

We all know that moment when the alarm goes off in the morning and you start thinking about who you wouldn’t murder for another five minutes, (another 10 minutes?!) of sleep. You hit the snooze button, and your eyes drift closed again, only to be thrown open as the alarm sounds one more time. While those extra few moments of sleep might feel wonderful at the time, they’re never as good as simply waking up and staying up and can even cause more harm than good.

“The name for the uncomfortable feeling on awakening is ‘sleep inertia,’” writes Dr. Keith Roach in The Detroit News. Sleep inertia is that feeling of zombie-like grogginess you get when you wake up again shortly after being up once before, like when you hit the snooze button or take a nap. As the Sleep Foundation writes on their site, it can also include “disorientation, drowsiness, and cognitive impairment that immediately follows waking.” Though going back to sleep might feel nice for a short time, you’d actually be better off for the rest of the day by just getting out of bed, especially if you wake up naturally feeling well-rested, Roach continues.

Keep ReadingShow less
toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping

Toilet paper at the ready.

Image via Canva - Photo by Sorapong's Images

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

Getting rid of your, er, waste is an uncomfortable subject. But we all do it, hopefully on the daily, and a few times if your digestion is up to it. We eat and then get rid of the stuff our bodies don't need, so we need to talk about clean-up after a bowel movement.

Curtis Asbury, MD a dermatologist practicing in Selbyville, Delaware, sees a lot of people complaining about irritation on their behinds. Patients will come into his office with an irritated rectum and emphatically proclaim they aren't doing anything wrong. His simple response, "You're not wiping correctly."

Keep ReadingShow less
life hacks, philosophy, sage wisdom, life experience, seniors, advice, knowledge

Older man advises younger boy.

Image via Canva.

7 lessons ‘old people’ talk about that are life hacks for any age

Experience is a good thing. The older we get and the more mistakes that we put behind us, the wisdom gained has more than just incredible value for ourselves. Sharing these life lessons with younger generations is good for everyone. There is a wealth of information available to anyone seeking a little guidance in their lives.

A Redditor shared that they appreciated an old man's advice from something they had read: “My grandpa once told me 'if you get on the wrong train, get off at the nearest station, the longer it takes you to get off, the more expensive the return trip will be.' He wasn’t talking about trains.” Finding this advice quite helpful, they sought more wisdom from the old folks. Through a Reddit post people started sharing some sayings they were told growing up.

Keep ReadingShow less
fart, blood pressure, heart health, cardiovascular health, stinky

The gas that makes your farts smell could improve lives.

Photo credit: Canva

Johns Hopkins doctors discover that smelly farts have an unexpected health benefit

Passing gas is equal parts gross, funny, and impolite, yet we all do it. It’s a natural bodily function, no matter how stinky, and regular farting is a part of healthy digestion. However, the researchers at John Hopkins University have found an additional benefit to farting: passing gas can also lower your blood pressure, and the smellier the better.

They have found that hydrogen sulfide, the gas that is produced when bacteria digest food and that passes through the body, has the ability to dilate arteries and improve blood circulation. This decrease in hypertension can help regulate blood pressure and protect against strokes, heart attacks, and cardiovascular disease. Unfortunately for the nose, hydrogen sulfide is also incredibly stinky.

Keep ReadingShow less
dementia care, caregiving, elderly support, whiteboard message, memory loss, Alzheimer's support, family caregiving, aging parents, elder care tips, UK doctor, viral kindness, dementia compassion, dementia advice, reassurance tips

Representative Image: It can be scary to wake up alone in a hospital, one daughter found a simple way to help.

Public Domain

Doctor shares touching whiteboard message a daughter wrote for her mom with dementia

Anyone who's cared for a loved one with dementia knows just how heartbreaking the experience can be. The disease chips away at memory, reasoning, and communication, often leaving families scrambling to find ways to offer comfort and stability. But one daughter’s creative and compassionate approach has gone viral, and for good reason.

Dr. Philip Grimmer, a physician from Wiltshire, UK, was visiting a dementia patient when he noticed a whiteboard in the woman’s living room. On it, her daughter had written a short list of reassurances, reminders meant to soothe her mother’s recurring fears. Moved by the simplicity and tenderness of the gesture, Dr. Grimmer shared a photo of the board on X (formerly Twitter).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025