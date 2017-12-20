  • Trending
  1
    7 Startling Images Show Exactly What We’re Doing To Our Planet
    by Craig Carilli
  2
    Understand Consent With the Help of Stick Figures and a Cup of Tea
    by Craig Carilli
  3
    Generation Kidless
    by Mike Mariani
  4
    Study Shows Education Can Reduce Risk Of Alzheimer’s Disease
    by Tod Perry
  5
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7
    A 92-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Explains Why His Duty Will Never Be Done
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8
    12 Radically Surgically-Altered Models That Explore Our New Concept Of Beauty [NSFW]
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  9
    Iceland Asked Its Teens Why They Binge Drink. Their Responses Changed Everything.
    by James Poulos
How A Volunteer Rescue Team Provides This Capital’s Only Ambulance Service

by James Poulos

December 20, 2017 at 14:00
First responders, sole responders. Photo via Vientiane Rescue Service.

In a city of hundreds of thousands, accidents happen every day. And so do disasters. But for the residents of the Laotian capital Vientiane, when calamities struck, nobody came. That’s because nobody could. Without a first responder network, victims sprawled on the roadside and bodies went unrecovered. 

But that was then, and thanks to the volunteers of Vientiane Rescue, this is now. 

After a long struggle to build a working operation from a handful of underage volunteers, Vientiane Rescue boasts a grown-up, full-spectrum team of emergency services. Paramedics supply first aid. Hydraulic teams pull survivors from wrecks. Fire and rescue staff brave smoke and flames. And diving and excavation teams tackle rescues in difficult natural environments.

It’s grueling work during a crisis and a grinding wait during downtime. But with Vientiane booming thanks to an influx of foreign investment, public safety has yet to catch up, and the need for emergency rescue is growing. “Large numbers of cars and motorbikes have poured onto the roads in recent years,” notes journalist Holly Robertson, who recently spent two long nights with the crew. “China is the biggest investor in Laos, spending $1 billion in 2016 alone. In Laos, alcohol and speed are factors in about 90 percent of crashes.”

Then there are the psychological demands. Where emergency response standards are unknown, it can be hard for victims to understand how hard the volunteers work. 

“Some people are very demanding,” Nitthtamomg Niravanh told Robinson. “We manage to get to the accident sites in three to five minutes, which is a world record. And people complain, but they don’t know what it is to work in these conditions for 24 hours a day for free.” In California, to make just one comparison, responders are required to arrive on scene nine minutes after a call.

Even the spirit of service that makes it all possible doesn’t always resonate. “Working for free is not seen as rewarding. In [other] countries, if you volunteer, people think, ‘Wow.’ But here, people don’t respect it, so we need a very high level of commitment to do our work.”

Still, with every intervention, the tide turns in favor of smarter, safer nightlife. Sebastien Perret,  a French paramedic and Vientiane Rescue Service co-founder, puts the point starkly: “We’re not trying to save people’s lives, we’re trying to change their minds. And it’s working.” 

Share image via Vientane Rescue Service.

Health

How AI Can Help Prevent The Spread Of STIs

To combat the spread of STIs, HEALER is AI used to locate health influencers and start a word-of-mouth domino effect. by Maya Kachroo-Levine
Innovation

How One Refugee Is Building Sustainable Homes Out Of Plastic Waste

“We are creating an industry around plastic houses.” by Kate Ryan
Sports

This Table Tennis Virtuoso Can Win Using Any Item As A Paddle

Using a variety of instruments and household items, he demonstrates laser-like accuracy.  by Penn Collins
Recent
