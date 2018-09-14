Recently on GOOD
-
Panda doesn't realize she's had twins. This is amazing. The zookeepers had to be incredibly careful to pull this one off.
-
Best friends achieve childhood dream of dressing up as one man to sneak into the movies. They couldn’t go on each others’ shoulders, so they went with a fat suit.
-
Boss's amazing response when employee calls in late for the first time in six years goes viral. Everyone should have a boss this cool.
-
Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response. It inspired more women to hsare their stories of being harassed by delivery guys.
-
A woman freaked out over the 'lady parts' on the bears on her daughter's christening cake. Do you thin she’s overreacting?
-
Christian college rejects a Navy veteran six credits shy of graduation for being gay. The school doesn’t represent all Christians.
The Weather Channel’s new graphics put you in the center of Hurricane Florence and it’s pretty terrifying.
Recent
Panda doesn't realize she's had twins. This is amazing. Best friends achieve childhood dream of dressing up as one man to sneak into the movies. Boss's amazing response when employee calls in late for the first time in six years goes viral. Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response. A woman freaked out over the 'lady parts' on the bears on her daughter's christening cake. Christian college rejects a Navy veteran six credits shy of graduation for being gay. Stephen Miller’s former rabbi berated him with fire and brimstone during his Rosh Hashanah address. 28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States Why Chaplin’s Speech from The Great Dictator Matters Today Read the incredibly moving diary entry a young woman wrote on September 11, 2001. Woman calls out restaurant that fired her for being pregnant in viral Facebook post. Serena Williams just exposed one of the most sexist double standards in all of sports.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy