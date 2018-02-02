There are many misconceptions when it comes to mental disorders. Those who struggle with these debilitating issues not only have to manage their own health but also deal with a world that doesn’t understand them.

That’s why 22-year-old mental health advocate Pauline Palita has dedicated her Twitter feed to helping people with mental health issues and those who love them. “I’ve been diagnosed with bipolar disorder,” Palita told Bored Panda. “I’ve decided to become a mental health advocate because I knew there were a lot of people out there fighting the same silent battles.”

A recent Tweet thread by Palita has gone viral for perfectly explaining why clinical depression makes people tired. “I know how hard it is to deal with this kind of illness, the feeling for not taking your condition seriously. I also know a lot of people out there who don’t have the ability to speak about it,” she said.

Allow me to explain Why Mental Illnesses Can Make People So Tired.



Chances are, if you know someone with a mental disorder or disability, you might have asked them or thought, “Why are you tired?” pic.twitter.com/1U9vFJfC4M — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

Not many people ask me if I’m OK, but when they do my answer is always the same “I’m fine, just tired” — and people seem to accept that reply.

For me, “I’m tired” is not a complaint or pessimistic. It’s merely a fact of life. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

Allow me to explain why a person who is constantly battling their own brain and societal expectations may feel so drained.

These are ppl whose brains are stuck in overdrive and have a great amount of difficulty unwinding to fall asleep at night. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

For the “average” person, it takes seven minutes to fall asleep.

Imagine crawling into bed exhausted and it takes the average of an hour to fall asleep, instead of seven minutes. Every nap and bathroom break and the brain relaxation delay begins again. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are people whose sleep is frequently disturbed and who spend their nights tossing and turning instead of resting. Sometimes they’re awoken by noises, pain, an inability to keep body parts still, by loud noises inside of their heads, vivid dreams and many other reasons. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are people who put an immense amount of effort into focusing on the task they’re supposed to do or perform, while their minds are trying to carry them down other paths or while they are struggling to remember just what those tasks are. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are ppl who are in a constant war w/their own brain, ppl who are battling their own thoughts & fears; hearing every day from their brains they arent good enough,strong enough,skinny enough,that ppl dont like them or that they should hav done better just to list a few things — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

Who are often asked questions or who hear comments like, “Why are you always tired?” “Just suck it up deal with it,” “It’s just a lack of discipline,” “It’s all in your head,” “Stop being so pessimistic” and “Stop being so lazy.” — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are ppl who experience sensory overload that mentally exhausts them. From the clothing they are expected to wear, the food they are expected to eat, the noise around them, the sights engulfing them & the odors surrounding them, these ppl’s senses are constantly under attack — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are people who are exhausted from self-advocating to people who don’t understand and don’t care to understand. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are people who spend most of every day dealing with fears that others sometimes find silly and irrational. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

It’s like living on a rope bridge swaying in the wind over a canyon while you’re afraid of heights, and hearing, “I don’t understand what you’re complaining about, the bridge is secure. Suck it up and deal with it. I can do it, so you can too.” — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are ppl who are struggling to communicate their experiences bcoz communication is a skill that needs to be taught and exercised. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

It’s like those who don’t have a strong artistic talent being instructed to create a sculpture using the items around you to present how they currently feel within the next five minutes. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are people who expel a large amount of energy trying to understand body language and emotions. It would be like showing you a picture of my cat and expecting you to identify what he’s feeling based on his facial expression and pose within minutes, multiple times a day — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are people who are tired from the side-effects of medication, or self-medicating to cope with the symptoms of their diagnosis and the expectations of society. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are ppl who are struggling w/their brains to differentiate whats real and whats not, bcoz their brains present everything to them as reality.

These are ppl who hav physical manifestations from their mental struggles bcoz being on high alert takes a physical toll on a person — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are people whose muscles ache constantly or whose muscles are tired from being tense too often, who get frequent headaches or migraines, whose appetite is affected and whose immune system becomes impaired… just to name a few things. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

When someone tells you they’re tired, sometimes you need to look beyond their answer. Are they tired? Are they physically tired and need some sleep? Or do they in fact need you. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

Do they need somebody to look them in the eyes and tell them they’re not fine but that you’re there for them? Do they need someone to realize they’re not OK and to offer them a hug? Because I know when I say I’m tired, that’s what I need. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

So please, the next time someone with an invisible disability says that they’re tired, please don’t treat them as if they’re lazy or irrational. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

Instead, imagine living your life on a rope bridge over a canyon, or imagine how you would feel if someone jabbed you and woke you up several times a night for just one year, and the physical and mental impact it would have on you. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

I beg of you, on behalf of all of us fighting our own silent battles, please be patient and empathetic. Just because you don’t experience it doesn’t mean that it’s not a reality for someone else. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

Share image via sprout_creative/Flickr and PJ_Palits/Twitter.