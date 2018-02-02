  • Trending
Health

Mental Health Advocate Perfectly Explains Why Depression Makes People Tired

by Tod Perry

February 2, 2018
Image via sprout_creative/Flickr.

There are many misconceptions when it comes to mental disorders. Those who struggle with these debilitating issues not only have to manage their own health but also deal with a world that doesn’t understand them. 

That’s why 22-year-old mental health advocate Pauline Palita has dedicated her Twitter feed to helping people with mental health issues and those who love them. “I’ve been diagnosed with bipolar disorder,” Palita told Bored Panda. “I’ve decided to become a mental health advocate because I knew there were a lot of people out there fighting the same silent battles.”

A recent Tweet thread by Palita has gone viral for perfectly explaining why clinical depression makes people tired. “I know how hard it is to deal with this kind of illness, the feeling for not taking your condition seriously. I also know a lot of people out there who don’t have the ability to speak about it,” she said. 

Share image via sprout_creative/Flickr and PJ_Palits/Twitter.

Mental Health Advocate Perfectly Explains Why Depression Makes People Tired
