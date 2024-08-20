Psychologist explains why so many of us feel exhausted and we feel heard

Our lifestyles are bustling and there is so much happening on all fronts. No matter the profession we follow, at the end of the day, many of us find ourselves burnt out and vulnerable. What many of us fail to realize is that it’s more mental exhaustion than physical, caused by deep-rooted mental exertion. Psychologist Naomi Holdt shared her insight on the same. She shared her message towards the end of 2022, shortly after COVID declined and humanity got back in full swing on its regular schedule.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ketut Subiyanto

“No one I know began this year on a full tank. Given the vicious onslaught of the previous two years, most of us dragged ourselves across the finish line of 2021… frazzled, spent, running on aged adrenaline fumes,” she wrote. The psychologist added that the COVID years were overwhelming with grief, hopelessness and so many feelings that sucked the vibrancy out of us. “And then it began…The fastest hurricane year we could ever have imagined.” While we were in a period of lockdown for a long time, our minds were burnt out every single day trying to figure out so much. While we thought we were getting a break, we were mentally overloaded day after day.

Holdt explained that even though people may have consciously processed everything, there has been so much catching up to do. There has been more stress and pressure to make up for the time lost and try and get ourselves together to the new normal. However, the psychologist explained that simply getting back like nothing ever happened will not solve this excessive burnt-out feeling. “Attempts to recreate some semblance of ‘normal’ on steroids while disregarding that for almost two years our sympathetic nervous systems were on full alert, has left our collective mental health in tatters,” she wrote.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio

Though her message was shared closer to the beginning of 2023, it is still relevant for many. A large amount of the population is carrying the weight of catching up and feeling their energy get sucked out. “So before you begin questioning the depleted and wrung-dry state you are in, Pause. Breathe. Remind yourself of who you are and what you have endured. And then remind yourself of what you have overcome,” Holdt encouraged. The psychologist mentioned that it's high time we address the shock and trauma and heal instead of passing it off as a phase.

“Most of the world’s citizens need a little extra TLC at the moment. Instead of racing to the finish line of this year, tread gently. Go slowly,” she requested. Sharing a heartwarming concluding message, she said, “Amidst the chaos, find small pockets of silence. Find compassion. Allow the healing. There’s no human being on earth who couldn’t use just a little bit more of the healing salve of kindness.”

Holdt words were something we didn’t even know we needed to hear. Her input hit the nail on the head for many. Bianca Jade Holland shared, “It wasn't a holiday, it was anxiety and fear, and struggle, and illness, and depression, neglect, restriction, feeling destitute and uncertain.” Stacey Schofield added, “This sums it up just perfectly.” Tharina Obbez Bezuidenhout remarked, “I had to hear this today... It's exactly what I feel in my heart.”