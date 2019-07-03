Recently on GOOD
-
-
An expert explains if any sugar substitutes are better for diabetes and weight loss Wandering through the grocery store, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the numerous brands and health claims on the dozens of sugar substitutes.
-
Muslim women protest burkini ban in France swimming pool The modest swimsuit style has been banned from numerous public pools. These women are fighting back.
-
Should children clean their own schools? Japan thinks so. Japanese parents and educators say the children are learning to respect their surroundings.
-
A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter and his sincere text questions were just great. Now, that’s being a good dad!
-
Hundreds of divers just set the world record for the largest underwater cleanup More than 600 divers from across the globe collected well over 1,000 pounds of trash in Florida.
Recent
Woman shuts down body-shamers who say girls over 200 pounds can’t wear what they like. An expert explains if any sugar substitutes are better for diabetes and weight loss Muslim women protest burkini ban in France swimming pool Should children clean their own schools? Japan thinks so. A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter and his sincere text questions were just great. Hundreds of divers just set the world record for the largest underwater cleanup Here’s a 1918 role model for Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ successor as White House press secretary. Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video. Daughter inspires mom to create devilshly clever solution to a messy room. Jimmy Carter says Russian election interference makes Trump an ‘illegitimate president.’ The 21 best jokes from last night’s Democratic debate. Prince William says he’d ‘fully support’ any of his kids if they are gay
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy