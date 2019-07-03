  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name.
    by Irene Fagan Merrow
  2. 2 2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  6. 6 6
    A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter and his sincere text questions were just great. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Muslim women protest burkini ban in France swimming pool
    by Gabrielle Deonath
  9. 9 9
    Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.
    by Jamie Lutz
Communities

Woman shuts down body-shamers who say girls over 200 pounds can’t wear what they like. 

by Tod Perry

July 3, 2019 at 11:50
Copy Link
Image via PixaBay

People often slam men for telling women how to look or what they can wear based on their body types. But the same type of shaming often comes from women. 

A study published by Bravo found that early 63% of women said they’d been body shamed by their mothers, and close to 62% said they’d experienced it from their friends. 

Sara Petty, a 20-year-old student at Bowling Green State University, noticed that a lot of women on social media were telling each other what to wear and decided to call them out. Not just by shaming them on Twitter but by proving that larger girls can look fantastic wearing things they supposedly shouldn’t.

“I had seen a tweet from someone saying that 200-pound girls shouldn’t wear bikinis,” she told The Huffington Post. “I just did some quick searches and found a bunch of similar tweets, so I decided I could do my part to chip away at body-shaming however I could.” 

She posted her photo shoot on Twitter where it received over 93,000 retweets and 110,00 likes.

“Please don’t wear a bikini if you’re 200+ pounds. Thanks.” 

via _Petty / Twitter

“Im sorry but if you’re like 200 pounds you shouldn’t be wearing a crop top.”

via _Petty / Twitter

“It is not acceptable to wear booty shorts while being 200+ pounds.”

via _Petty / Twitter

“If you weigh more than 200 pounds PLEASE don’t wear leggings in public.”

via _Petty / Twitter

She also called out the women who tear each other down.

via _Petty / Twitter

After posting the pictures, Sara noted that all the tweets she picked out were from women.

via _Petty / Twitter

People on Twitter thought that Sara’s photos were really empowering.

According to Sara, beauty has nothing to do with a number on the scale. 

“I also hope that girls are able to separate who they are from the number that shows up on the scale, and realize there is no number, high or low, that dictates if you’re worthy of feeling beautiful,” she said. “Body-shaming will probably always be there in some way, but I hope my post helps at least some women feel beautiful in spite of it.” 

Share image by _Petty / Twitter

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Here’s a 1918 role model for Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ successor as White House press secretary.

“He is absolutely honest.” by John Maxwell Hamilton , Meghan Menard McCune
Culture

Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video.

Most people don’t know he studied dance as a child.  by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Daughter inspires mom to create devilshly clever solution to a messy room.

She chose the nuclear option. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Woman shuts down body-shamers who say girls over 200 pounds can’t wear what they like. 
Recent
Woman shuts down body-shamers who say girls over 200 pounds can’t wear what they like.  about 1 hour ago An expert explains if any sugar substitutes are better for diabetes and weight loss about 19 hours ago Muslim women protest burkini ban in France swimming pool about 21 hours ago Should children clean their own schools? Japan thinks so. about 23 hours ago A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter and his sincere text questions were just great.  1 day ago Hundreds of divers just set the world record for the largest underwater cleanup 3 days ago Here’s a 1918 role model for Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ successor as White House press secretary. 3 days ago Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video. 5 days ago Daughter inspires mom to create devilshly clever solution to a messy room. 5 days ago Jimmy Carter says Russian election interference makes Trump an ‘illegitimate president.’ 5 days ago The 21 best jokes from last night’s Democratic debate. 6 days ago Prince William says he’d ‘fully support’ any of his kids if they are gay 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers