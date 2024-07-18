Eerie video shows Tesla detecting people in an empty cemetery

One of the only places you’d mostly expect to be alone is a graveyard. The stillness and silent atmosphere define the space and many people find peace and solace in spending time at the gravestones of their loved ones. However, a TikTok user (@iam3dgar) shared that he made a shocking discovery when he visited a graveyard. The man drives a Tesla and has a screen to help navigate while driving via maps. The screen helps detect objects and people around to guide the driver while moving. He captured the screen in his video while driving around the graveyard and it revealed a mysterious and strange visual.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | RDNE Stock Project

The screen showed the space his car was in and the surrounding area to be empty. The man panned the camera to reveal that he was on a blank path surrounded by gravestones. As he slowly moved forward, the car detected the presence of a human and visualized the same on the screen. He kept driving forward and for a flickering moment, the screen again detected the presence of a person. However, in the quiet and solace, there was no one in the area. As the driver kept moving, the icon of a human figure kept appearing and vanishing within proximity of the car.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Vladimir Srajber

One of the icons was moving towards the gravestones section while another seemed to be moving in the opposite direction. However, it was crystal clear that no human being was around. “All the spirits came out today,” the driver wrote in his caption. People were unable to fathom what could have caused the screen to detect a human presence in an empty graveyard. @wanigeatsadi pointed out, “The floral arrangement is in the exact place it’s ‘detecting’ a person.”

Image Source: TikTok | @adorablesickness

@tevqbtc suggested, “I think it’s detecting the bodies underground.” @wnkr3 added, “We tried this as well and it’s real.” @linds_415 remarked, “It detects the tall flower stands every time.” This isn't the first time this user's Tesla detected a presence on the screen. In an old video captioned "I guess my Tesla has a sixth sense," the man captured the presence of someone on the dashboard screen, though he was all alone at the grave. In another video, he shared how his Tesla detected the presence of a bike at a Taco Bell when there was no one near him.

This video also sparked amusing reactions. @qualswonders wrote, “As far as I’m aware, Tesla may be picking up the body from the people most recently deceased. Shows how powerful the censors are!” @extremeoxident added, “Energy is everywhere. Learn it and learn it well.” @ladyjuggernaut wrote, “I believe it does sense spirits. Another person saw a similar thing but at a parking lot.” @winona712 wrote, “I tried this on Sunday and we saw nothing until the very end when we were about to pull out from the cemetery.”

Image Source: TikTok | @iitaly_

You can follow (@iam3dgar) on TikTok for more content on technology and lifestyle