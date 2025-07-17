Teen initially ignored symptoms as fatigue—her boyfriend’s insistence to visit hospital saved her from stroke

When 18-year-old Katie Rangel started feeling weakness and numbness in her leg along with dizziness, she brushed it off as mere tiredness. Fortunately, her boyfriend sensed something more serious. His continuous insistence on seeking medical attention ultimately prevented a devastating outcome—a potential lifelong disability from a stroke.

Katie didn't initially think much about her worsening symptoms, but her boyfriend persisted. "He was just saying, 'Should I call 911?' I just remember going into the ambulance and then I think I just kind of blacked out," Katie recalled to CBS News. Paramedics quickly identified that she was having a seizure, rushing her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas, where doctors diagnosed her with a stroke.

A blood clot had traveled from Katie’s leg through a previously undetected hole in her heart, reaching her brain. Interventional Radiologist Dr. Abdul R. Quadeer explained how incredibly fortunate Katie was to have sought timely medical care. "Luckily, she came to the ER because if she didn’t come to us, she’d probably be disabled right now," Dr. Quadeer emphasized.

Paramedics rush to help at the E.R. Canva

Katie’s father, Gilbert Rangel, expressed the emotional turmoil the family experienced. "It was really, really scary and emotional. What was going through my mind was, 'My normal child, will she be normal again?'"

Doctors successfully used a specialized device to remove the clot from Katie's brain, allowing her to make a remarkable full recovery. Amazingly, she attended her prom just two weeks later, dancing "almost the whole night" with the same boyfriend whose vigilance helped save her life. "It was really fun," Katie shared, grateful for the chance to celebrate.

A young couple hugs during sunset Canva

Katie later returned to the hospital to thank the medical staff personally, acknowledging their life-saving intervention with hugs and gratitude. "I probably would have lost more than dead tissue in my brain. I was thankful that I could speak better, and I could walk and balance," she expressed.

The profound experience not only gave Katie a new lease on life but also inspired her future career path. Seeing the compassion and dedication of the medical team firsthand, Katie decided to pursue nursing. "Because everyone was so nice, I just felt like I would be great at this job," she shared.

In the wake of Katie’s story, medical professionals continue emphasizing the importance of recognizing stroke symptoms—such as facial asymmetry, speech disruption, and limb weakness—and urge immediate ER visits if these signs appear.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.