Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Teacher’s fake baby assignment leads to hilarious student meltdowns

A high school parenting assignment went viral after students panicked over their robot babies.

fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lesson

Fake babies lead to some real hilariousness

Reddit
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffJun 02, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Teenagers at Chippewa Secondary School in North Bay, Ontario got a taste of real-life parenting, and they are absolutely not OK.

As part of a Grade 11 course called Raising Healthy Children, teacherAndrea Lefebvre assigns her students robotic “Real Care” babies to take home for the weekend. The goal? Help them understand the demands of caring for a newborn. The result? Total chaos.

Lefebvre posted screenshots of student texts, and the internet immediately understood their pain. These aren’t just robotic dolls—they cry, whimper, need to be fed, changed, and rocked just like actual infants. And, unfortunately for the students, they don’t come with a pause button.

She’s not dead ... yet.

fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lessonso far, so ... good?Reddit

Please shut off my baby.

fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lessonStruggling with the assignmentReddit

This one just a bit too accurate.


fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lessonFinally, some sleepReddit

One student texted, “They don’t stop,” and honestly, that just about sums it up.

fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lessonThey're not wrongReddit

Quiet time? With a a baby?


fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lessonBabies don't respect your need for quietReddit

Lefebvre wrote, “Our students are in a grade 11 class called Raising Healthy Children. The students bring home one of the Real Care babies for the weekend to apply their learning for the caring for a newborn unit.”

fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lessonAn actual, real-life

But judging by their responses, many were clearly not prepared for just how real it would feel.

Waterproofed babies?


fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lessonIt's OK for babies to get a little wetReddit

Parents chimed in with their own mix of laughs and sympathy.

“I wish I would have known about that emergency shut off a long time ago!!! Can you still use this feature when they are teenagers???” joked one commenter.

Another shared, “At times, I wish I could put my child in my bag so I don't have to carry my clingy 3-year-old daughter.”


fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lessonTaking care of a fake baby still pretty challengingReddit

The assignment struck a nostalgic chord for people who had gone through similar baby simulations in school. One commenter remembered:


“I had one of these babies in middle school and on the way home the bus was going more slowly after school. So the kids asked why. My mom, the bus driver, replied, ‘I’ve got my grandson on the bus.’ Never have I had over 40 people turn around and look so quickly.”

Others reflected on how accurate the experience actually is, even with the fake baby.

“I’m almost positive I would’ve been like at least two or three of these students if I had though. Full-time parent to a newborn is by far the most exhausting, frustrating & emotional (yet rewarding) experience I’ve been through so far.”

No word yet on whether the students passed their assignment, but based on the emotional damage, it’s safe to say the lesson hit home.

This article originally appeared last year.

andrea lefebvrechippewa secondary schoolfake baby assignmentfunny student storieshigh school projectparenting classparenting simulationreal care babyteen parenting lessonviral student textspast events

The Latest

fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lesson
Past Events

Teacher’s fake baby assignment leads to hilarious student meltdowns

Party skills, strangers, events, social skills, confidence, self esteem, interpersonal skills
Life hacks

People are empowering introverts by sharing their favorite 'small talk' topics

small talk, intimacy, casual conversation, chit chat, friendships, work relationships, community
Culture

The 4 words that turn an awkward chat into a charming conversation

smart characters, detectives, tv, movies, pop culture
Culture

11 intelligent characters in movies and TV shows that make you say 'well played'

More For You

moving with kids, parenting win, dad powerpoint, family move, viral video, instagram parenting, teacher dad, greg karlton sherman, lorelle sherman, snellville georgia

The well-planned PowerPoint in action

Reddit

Dad makes PowerPoint to tell his kids they’re moving and totally wins them over

Breaking the news to your kids that you’re moving can be tough. But one Georgia dad found a way to turn potential tears into cheers—with a PowerPoint presentation that was equal parts thoughtful, practical, and fun.

Digital creator Lorelle Oliveira Sherman shared the moment on Instagram, showing how her husband, Greg-Karlton Sherman, delivered the news to their three kids that the family was moving from Smyrna to Snellville, Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowning

Photo of Mossel Bay

Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons

Fisherman casts his line and reels in a drowning woman, saving her life

On a quiet night at Dias Beach in Mossel Bay, South Africa, a 31-year-old woman went for a midnight swim and nearly didn’t make it back. Strong rip currents pulled her farther from shore, and with no one else in the water, her situation quickly turned dangerous.

A group of local fishermen noticed her struggling in the surf. While others might have frozen or fumbled with what to do, one of them came up with a plan that no one could’ve predicted.

Keep ReadingShow less
childhood romance, viral tiktok, playground proposal, first grade breakup

Representative Image: The diamond ring was an unexpected twist to the story.

Source: Photo by Castorly Stock

First grader's love triangle ends with a real diamond and one stunned mom

Adalie Phillips is just a first grader, but she's already living out a rom-com plotline that’s captivated TikTok. In a now-viral video, her mom, Allie Phillips (aka @.allie.phillips), shares the fun and slightly shocking story of how her daughter broke up with her elementary school boyfriend after receiving a diamond ring, yes, a real one, from another suitor on the playground.

It all started when Adalie came home and gave her mom a very serious warning.

Keep ReadingShow less
rush, ll cool j, geddy lee, public enemy, neil peart

Rush's weirdest moment is probably a rap verse from 1991.

ceedub13, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-2.0) (left) / Hudgons, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0) (right)

Rush's weirdest moment isn't prog-rock. It's rapping inspired by LL Cool J and Public Enemy

Rush made a lot of music that the average listener would consider "weird" in some form or fashion: lengthy prog epics rooted in fantasy ("The Necromancer"), mutant funk-metal with haunted-house spoken-word sections ("Double Agent"), intense blues-rock about hair-loss anxiety ("I Think I’m Going Bald"). But the strangest moment in their catalog is a left-field rap verse from 1991.

By that point in their storied career, the Canadian trio were always searching for new forms of inspiration. They’d expanded into synthesizers and experimented with styles like reggae and New Wave, but flirting with hip-hop probably took most fans by surprise. The song in question is "Roll the Bones," the title track and second single from their 14th LP—and the famous verse arrives out of nowhere, amid the band’s heavy riffs and synth stabs, with singer-bassist Geddy Lee pitch-shifted way, way down. Decades later, it’s still a trip to hear him grumble out lyrics like, "Just the facts / Gonna kick some gluteus max" and "You better run, homeboy."

Keep ReadingShow less
tmj disorder, jaw click fix, chatgpt health advice, ai success story, jaw pain, tmj treatment, viral reddit post, ai and healthcare, physical therapy, jaw popping

Man's jaw stops clicking after years with ai's help

Canva

His jaw clicked for 5 years. AI gave him a fix that worked in one minute.

For five years, u/User2000ss lived with a constant click in his jaw. He thought it was the result of a boxing injury—annoying, sometimes painful, and impossible to fix. He’d seen doctors, had MRIs, tried self-massage. Nothing made a difference.

Then, on a whim, he asked ChatGPT.

Keep ReadingShow less
organ donation, bride honors son, heart recipient, emotional wedding, triston memorial, jacob heart transplant, love adventured, inspiring story, viral wedding, wedding surprise

Emotional wedding

Canva

Bride honors late son at her wedding and is stunned by who shows up to fill his seat

When Becky lost her 19-year-old son Triston, the pain was immeasurable. But in the face of tragedy, there was one thread of hope: Triston's organs, including his heart, went on to save the lives of others.

Two years after his passing, Becky was preparing to marry her partner, Kelly. At the ceremony, they reserved a seat in Triston's memory. On that chair was a sign with a touching message:

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025