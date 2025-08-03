Skip to content
Receptionist delivers perfect comeback after customer demands a 4th-floor room in a 3-floor hotel

One guest’s outrageous demand led to one of the best comebacks ever.

Receptionist at hotel helps a guest

GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffAug 03, 2025
GOOD Staff
Working the front desk requires more than just good grooming and bookkeeping skills—it often means navigating truly bizarre customer demands. In June 2021, a Reddit user shared a story in the r/MaliciousCompliance community about one particularly entitled guest who insisted she had a reservation on a floor that didn’t even exist.

"Customer had a reservation for the 4th floor at a 3-floor hotel so I took her to the roof," the hotel employee wrote in the caption of the now-deleted Reddit post, according to Bored Panda.

In the post, they detailed the full story. At the time, the writer was working as a front-desk executive at a hotel that had only three floors and was formerly called "Days Inn." They explained that the only way to book a reservation was directly through the front desk. "No online reservations; no third-party reservations. About 50% of our rooms were sold to walk-ins," they wrote.

 customer service story, funny hotel story, malicious compliance, entitled guest, viral reddit story, hotel staff revenge, customer demand fails, sassy response Checking in. Canva

On one weekend, the hotel was fully booked by guests. An elevator was showing some trouble, so the staff shut it down and called for a repairman. It was 10 p.m. and the receptionist wasn’t expecting anyone until the next morning. That night, all the expected guests were already checked in and accessibility rooms were located on the same floor as the lobby. So the employee was relaxed thinking that in case a guest needed help with their luggage, they would help them manually.

Then all of a sudden, a woman walked into the hotel. “I don’t recognize [her] from the check-ins. She plops a paper in front of me and then goes and gets lots of luggage,” the Reddit user recalled. The paper showed the woman’s reservation at Days Inn at their address for the same night for a tenth of the price they had been selling their rooms before getting fully booked. The employee told the woman, “I regret to inform you that we do not accept third-party reservations, and we are unfortunately already booked for the night,” but the woman demanded her reservation be fulfilled, “I have a reservation. It’s right there. I paid good money for it.”

 entitled guest, viral reddit story, hotel staff revenge, customer demand fails, sassy response Ding.Canva

“Ma’am, I believe you, however, unfortunately, you are not in our system because we don’t take third-party reservations. They sold it to you fraudulently,” the employee said. Instead of understanding, the woman became aggressive and yelled, “You’re just trying to steal my money! I have a confirmation number right there. I handed it to you!”

 

The executive tried to explain that although the reservation slip showed the hotel as 'Days Inn,' their hotel name had changed long ago, gesturing to a sign board nearby. They also said that the reservation slip mentioned a reservation for a “fourth-floor room” while the hotel building had only three floors. But then the woman said something shocking, “I stayed at this Days Inn last year on the fourth floor!”

 hotel reception, sassy response, customer service story, funny hotel story Reception bellCanva 

While the argument continued, the employee remained calm and responded politely, but then the woman screamed, almost to the point of ordering them that she be taken to the fourth floor, immediately. “I don’t respond, I just stare at her with a blank face until she slaps the desk and screams ‘Now!’” Fed up with the rude behavior, the employee picked up their huge keys ring, loaded themselves with the woman’s luggage, and both of them started climbing the staircase.

Once they arrived at the third floor, the employee intelligently gestured the woman to a sign that said the floor’s number. They then used a maintenance key to unlock a door to the maintenance stairs where there were no lights. The woman kept on trudging after the employee, not saying anything. The receptionist opened the door to the hotel’s tarred roof and walked outside, giving the most perfect response, “And here is the fourth floor. I hope it is as nice as the last time you stayed here.” They then dropped the woman’s luggage and ran back down the stairs to the front desk.

 customer service story, funny hotel story, malicious compliance, entitled guest, viral reddit story, hotel staff revenge, customer demand fails, sassy response Walking through the lobbyRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Cottonbro 

Concluding the post, the Redditor expressed that if the woman had been slightly politer, they would have helped her get a room at another hotel, but owing to her rude behavior, they just abandoned her luggage on the roof, not caring what went on with her. When the employee went back up there for a midnight round, the woman wasn’t there any longer. So, they locked up the door and wondered that she must have left via a different exit.

The post scored 10,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. u/johnstern42 commented, “This is GOLD!” Whereas, some other Redditor users thought it was an episode from the "Fawlty Towers," referring to the fictional hotel in the British sitcom. People showered huge support to the receptionist saying that they did the best thing they could do. u/a-rovinlgo lauded them saying, “Bravo! There is no way I could have handled that situation without completely losing my cool - my hat is off to you.”

 hotel staff revenge, customer demand fails, sassy response, customer service story, funny hotel story CommentImage Source: Reddit | u/thoughtfulspiky 

 

Others sympathized with the woman who had been deceived by a third-party booking retailer. Talking about third-party hotel reservations, u/eboom011 suggested, “This is the exact reason I don’t book on 3rd party websites. I may use their site to see what options are in the area and filter by different amenities, but once I’ve made my choice, I will always go to that hotel's website or call directly to book. This was shitty for all involved.”

This article originally appeared last year.

