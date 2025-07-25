Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Why having friends with different beliefs is the key to fix America's political divide

If we want our politics to change, we have to change first.

diverse friendships, politics, study, republican, democrat

There is one factor that could unite the right and left.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJul 25, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Over recent years, there have been articles, polls, and data discussing and showcasing the deepening political divide in the United States. The polarization between liberals and conservatives appears higher than it has ever been in the country’s history. However, a series of published studies show that there is a social factor that can make right wingers and left wingers flap together: having a diverse group of friends.

Studies from City University of New York shed light on what can cause dedicated Republicans and staunch Democrats to reach across the aisle towards one another and even become friends themselves. The authors of the published study, Kyle Anderson, Grace Flores-Robles, and Daryl Wout, were inspired by previous research that found that people expected to be treated more fairly and with less bias when the person they were interacting with had a racially diverse set of friends. They wondered if there would be similar patterns observed when two politically opposed persons interacted. In short, they wanted to see if people would feel less anxiety and less judged about their political affiliation talking to a person who had different political beliefs but still had a politically diverse friend group compared to a person who was “true blue” or “bled red.”

@madswagdawg

@landawg123 #fyp

The researchers held three separate online studies consisting of 696 participants. The first two studies were focused on white liberals and white conservatives being asked questions and shown profiles of people from the opposition party, choosing who they would mostly like to speak with based on the friends they had. The third study shifted to include people of multiple ethnicities, and primarily focused on diverse versus homogenous relationships. While the third study was primarily focused on ethnicity, it included hypothetical conversation scenarios over hot button political topics such as gun control and abortion in which participants had to gauge how comfortable they’d be discussing them and how they’d imagine the chat would go.

@applesauce.eater37

Proceed with caution though @Kyleen #liberal #democrat #republican

In all three studies, the majority of participants preferred to speak with politically opposing people who had a diverse set of friends.

“Political diversity in people’s friendship networks (having both liberal and conservative friends), as compared to only having friends from their political group, helps make people with different identities across the political divide feel more psychologically safe, and eases relations between liberals and conservatives in the United States,” said Anderson to PsyPost.

This seems like a no-brainer conclusion but now there is scientific evidence to back it up: if a person has a friend like you then they might like you. It’s like in school when two people can come from different religions, racial backgrounds, and even values yet still befriend one another over Pokémon cards. While politics can be much more divisive compared to a trading card hobby, seeing a person that has at least a few people who aren’t like them in their friend group sets off a signal that they can at least hear out and be civil with a person they disagree with.

So… how do I attract different people into my friend circle?

If you want to befriend different people within your friend group, it’s going to have to be proactive. Fortunately, there are several ways to do so but it’s not as different as making friends with folks who are like you: explore your interests. Take a cooking class in a different part of town. Go to a different bar and ask to join in a game of pool. Attend concerts, sporting events, and other places in which you can first talk about the common activity and expand further. Yes, you can even make new adult friends at Pokémon card conventions, too.

@betweenusgirlies

Diversity in your friend group is so important #relatable #friends #friendship #betweenusgirlies @bailey @casecorradinn

Getting to know folks and making friends with people who differ from you can help you either gain new perspectives or further cement your beliefs with better understanding. Only this time, if the conversation goes south, you can easily pivot to a different topic.

americas political dividediverse groupfriend circlenew perspectivespolitical dividesocial factorbetter understandingpsychological studyrepublicansdemocratsright wingfriendshipspolitics

The Latest

bill gates, customer service, publicity stunt, ceo, business
News

Bill Gates shares fascinating letter on why he's going to work a customer service job for a day

multipurpose outfit, fashion emergency, neutral outfit, fashion tips, clothes
Culture

Men and women swear by having a life-saving 'neutral outfit' option for fashion emergencies

diverse friendships, politics, study, republican, democrat
Politics

Why having friends with different beliefs is the key to fix America's political divide

pet attachment, emotional bonding, pets, pet obsession, clingy pets, owner anxiety, codependency, pet psychology
Health

7 steps to break free of codependency and build a healthier relationship—with your pet

More For You

Pregnant woman, pregnant women, pregnant, Alabama, laws, legislation

This new bipartisan bill could help pregnant mothers.

Photo credit: Canva

Alabama lawmakers pass healthcare law for pregnant women in rare bipartisan team-up

Due to limited access to healthcare, economic struggle, and various other factors, Alabama’s infant mortality rate is appallingly high. In fact, infant mortality has been a troubling issue throughout the American South in recent years. In spite of enhanced political division in the United States, Alabama lawmakers from the left and right side of the aisle came together and unanimously passed a bill that offers pregnant mothers expedited access to Medicaid, with the bill currently awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature. Both the left and the right had the same goal, with the only difference being messaging.

According to a 2024 March of Dimes report, nearly one in five pregnant women in the state didn’t receive prenatal care until they were five months into their pregnancy. On top of that, less than half of expecting mothers were able to afford the appropriate number of recommended visits to their physicians during their pregnancy. Alabama also had nearly double the national maternal mortality rate as well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Senator Cory Booker, portrait and speaking into a microphone

Cory Booker set a new Senate speech record, speaking for over 25 hours.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Cory Booker just made history by destroying a racist milestone that haunted America's past

On April 1, 2025, Cory Booker broke a record that stood for nearly 68 years. On the Senate floor, Booker spoke for a total of 25 hours and four minutes, starting the day before and speaking through the night into the following day. The previous record-holder, Strom Thurman, spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes. Booker not only beat the record by 46 minutes, he also washed a racist stain from America’s leader board.

The motivation behind Booker’s speech was two-fold. First, he wanted to express his thoughts regarding the current Trump administration and its drastic cuts of federal funding to several public agencies. Secondly, as a Black man, Booker wanted to beat Thurman’s record because of why Thurman spoke for so long in the first place.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man fixing laptop

Legislation has been introduced in all 50 states that would allow you to freely fix your electronics.

Photo credit: Canva

Wisconsin just became the latest state to introduce a historic 'right to repair' law

On February 20, 2025, Wisconsin became the last state to have introduced a right-to-repair law in the United States. The new bill would require manufacturers to make repair documentation, data, parts, and tools available to owners and independent mechanics at a fair price. This law is specifically targeted towards manufacturers of agricultural equipment such as tractors, to allow farmers to either repair their equipment themselves or hire the mechanic of their choice rather than being forced to depend on the manufacturer for repairs.

As mentioned, this bill isn’t the only one. Massachusetts, New York, Minnesota, Colorado, California, and Oregon have already passed right to repair laws in their state, with 20 other states considering and introducing right-to-repair bills. The remaining states have had bills introduced that were turned down. As with most legislation, it could take years for a bill to be formed into law through the proper channels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Senators with image of school kids eating lunch.

Senators Smith and Blessing reach across the aisle to feed school children.

Photo credit: Ohio Capital Journal/Canva

Republicans and Democrats unite to provide free breakfast and lunch to Ohio students

A bipartisan proposal could help feed young bodies and minds. Republican State Senator Louis W. Blessing III and Democratic State Senator Kent Smith worked together across the aisle to propose S.B. 109, a law that would provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in public and chartered nonpublic schools throughout the state of Ohio. Given that one in five children in Ohio go hungry according to Feeding America, this law could provide a positive impact statewide.

If passed, Ohio will become the ninth state to implement a free school meal program alongside California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Vermont. As a side benefit, this movement would also encourage children to attend and stay in school.

Keep ReadingShow less
Texas teens win major victory against censorship law targeting LGBTQ youth
Iowa Students Protest Anti-LGBTQ Legislation | Students at h… | Flickr
www.flickr.com

Texas teens win major victory against censorship law targeting LGBTQ youth

In a world where many people don't feel they have a voice, students in Texas galvanized to find ways to get heard on issues that directly affect them. Forming Students Engaging in Advancing Texas (SEAT) has been transformative, not only for the involved students in Texas, but for youth in other states around the country who are inspired to do the same. SEAT's vision, according to their website, "is normalizing the presence of students in educational policymaking – nothing about us, without us. We strive for a day where students speaking at school board meetings is a norm, not an anomaly."

Their impact has been far-reaching. From fundraising for libraries to fighting bills that prohibit LGBTQ extracurricular school activities, they show up and advocate whenever they can.

Keep ReadingShow less
A person, surrounded by straws, looks confused

Trump promises an executive order to end a push toward paper straws.

Photo credit: Canva

Trump says he'll ban paper straws in government and replace them with plastic

After opening his second presidential term with a flurry of controversial executive orders—touching on everything from tariffs to illegal immigration to transgender people serving in the military—President Trump promised to take aim at another, perhaps less expected, target: drinking straws.

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work," he wrote Friday, Feb. 7 on his social media platforms. "BACK TO PLASTIC!" The post appeared to target the former president’s July 2024 environmental initiative to "phase out" single-use plastics in federal department and agencies.

Keep ReadingShow less
These 27 non-political questions can predict whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat
assets.rebelmouse.io

These 27 non-political questions can predict whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat

Recent polls suggest that Republicans and Democrats have slightly different tastes that have nothing to do with politics. If you like cats, The Beatles, and Starbucks, you tend to vote Democrat. If you're into Toby Keith, Budweiser, and Dunkin' Donuts, you tend to vote Republican.

But an interesting new quiz claims to be 98 percent effective at determining people's political affiliations by asking questions that have zero to do with politics. So how does it work? (Don't read the answer if you haven't taken the quiz yet.)

Keep ReadingShow less

Fox News uses the word ‘hate’ far more often than MSNBC or CNN

`Fox News is up to five times more likely to use the word "hate" in its programming than its main competitors, according to our new study of how cable news channels use language.

Fox particularly uses the term when explaining opposition to Donald Trump. His opponents are said to "hate" Trump, his values and his followers.

Our research, which ran from Jan. 1 to May 8, 2020, initially explored news of Trump's impeachment. Then came the coronavirus. As we sifted through hundreds of cable news transcripts over five months, we noticed consistent differences between the vocabulary used on Fox News and that of MSNBC.

While their news agendas were largely similar, the words they used to describe these newsworthy events diverged greatly.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025