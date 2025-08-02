These 16 non-political questions can predict whether you’re a Democrat or Republican

Recent polls suggest that Republicans and Democrats have slightly different tastes that have nothing to do with politics. If you like cats, The Beatles, and Starbucks, you tend to vote Democrat. If you're into Toby Keith, Budweiser, and Dunkin' Donuts, you tend to vote Republican.
But a new quiz from the Pew Research Center uses 16 non-political questions to place people into one of nine political typology groups. These questions avoid hot-button issues and instead look at deeper values and beliefs. Curious where you land? Take the quiz before scrolling further.
While some previous studies (such as those cited by ChartsMe) explored connections between personality traits and political affiliation—like whether a person is more prone to disgust—Pew’s quiz focuses on how people view society, culture, and the role of government to build a more nuanced profile of political identity.
This approach suggests that political leanings may be shaped as much by gut-level instincts and worldview as by traditional party platforms. Do you believe society should prioritize fairness over tradition? Do you see compromise as strength or weakness? These aren’t questions about politicians—they’re questions about how you see the world.
Even if the results surprise you, they might open the door to a better understanding of why people vote the way they do—and how others in your community or family might see things differently.
Take the Pew Political Typology Quiz to see which group you belong to.
This article originally appeared eight years ago.