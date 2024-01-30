Groom's brother admits to mischief from 20 years ago in hilarious speech leaving the guests in stitches

Imagine this: on your wedding day, your sibling is asked to give a toast and in return they drop the most astonishing childhood tale, leaving you caught between bewilderment and a helpless smile. A very similar fate was met by this groom on his wedding day as we get to know this funny story which was unveiled by a wedding photographer under the social media credentials of @talijoyphotography on TikTok.

Groom's brother unveils hilarious story. Image courtesy - TikTok

The clip opens with a wedding toast prepared by the groom's brother where he discloses a long-held secret that had been concealed from the family for almost 20 years. The revelation is based on an incident from their childhood involving paintball. The groom's brother narrates the story, starting with a time when he was around eight years old as he says, "When I was around eight, Dave and Mark were over at the house and they were playing paintball one day. And I love playing paintball myself. So when Mark came over and wanted to play I asked if I could join and they shot me down."

The groom's brother narrates a funny incident. Image Source - TikTok

As he sheds more light on the incident, he is quick to add more mischievous details as he goes on, "But like any little brother, I ran upstairs and got my stuff anyway and I was going to follow them whether they liked it or not,” he continued. “When I got my stuff and came downstairs, they were gone."

Mark reacts to his brother's toast Image Source - TikTok

Upon discovery that his brother and Dave were not downstairs, he angrily took some of his brother's paintballs and hurled them at the neighbor's house. This mischievous act saw their parents and neighbors get involved they noticed the colorful splatters and later Mark was unjustly blamed for the mischief. The groom's brother had managed to entertain the guests inside the hall with many unable to control their laughter on the incident. Mark, too, was amused at the details with his friend Dave sporting a funny clueless look on his face.

Mark and Dave have hilarious reactions on their face. Image Source -TikTok

The groom's brother further reveals another funny detail in which he shares that instead of owning his mistake, he decided to watch television and stay quiet about the matter. The groom's brother had a delightful smirk on his face, giving the impression that he had been scheming and plotting this moment for years.

In the dying seconds of the video, the groom's brother acknowledges his childhood mistake and tells the audience that as a closure to the incident he accepts his mischief he is the one to throw the paintballs at the neighbour's house. His confession drew heavy laughter from the audience and also left a lot of people in splits. He is an absolute maestro of entertainment, effortlessly captivating everyone with his charisma and sense of humor. On the other hand, his brother, Mark, would surely have enjoyed the toast and will forever cherish this day for its sheer comedy and laughter. Who knew a wedding toast could double as a stand-up comedy act? It's safe to say this wedding celebration won't be forgotten anytime soon.