Maid of Honor gives the most uncomfortably bad speech ever at wedding

The privilege (and the pressure) that comes along with being asked to be the maid/matron of honor or the best man at a wedding is immense. You've got parties to plan, rings to keep track of, and most importantly, speeches to make that will hopefully inspire love in a roomful of friends and family.

So, when that speech lands with the crowd in a less-than-desirable way, it can be difficult for the anxious bride and/or groom. Whether it's nerves, too many tequila shots, or just plain poor planning, it's something to which many of us can relate.

Now, there are times when no amount of nerves or alcohol can account for a speech so terrible. But if there is a silver lining, it's likely that it gave the entire wedding party and guests something to bond over.





Many Redditors shared their cringe-inducing but very funny maid of honor experiences, and they absolutely do not disappoint.

I'm sick of the bride

One person posted a thread titled, "Maid of Honor speech gave me physical cringe." They describe a woman who seemed to have issues with not being the center of attention in her family. She was quite vocal about how she truly felt about her sister—the bride.

"Honestly, we’ve heard enough about my sister for one day. I’m a little sick of it.”

She then outed her sister's pregnancy, which, according to the Redditor, no one knew about except the bride and groom. "I can’t wait to meet the little one." Gasp.

Understandably, the comment section was active. Many even wondered why family members are often automatically put in the wedding party. One shared, "This is why I'm a firm believer that siblings/family do not get an automatic spot in the bridal party. Of course, thankfully, this tradition is dying down, and most siblings in the bridal party were chosen to be there."

In another Reddit thread entitled, "The worst speeches I've ever heard" on the subreddit "Wedding Shaming," people share their brilliantly awkward speech horror stories.

Honeymoon built for three?

One user shares this strange gem: "At the last wedding I went to, the Maid of Honor very, very obviously loved the bride as more than a friend. The words 'love story for the ages' were used. She also mentioned how it would be them in a different lifetime. She openly wept at the idea of her husband having her for the rest of their lives without the Maid of Honor. It was awkward."

Everyone's great except the groom

Another user shared, "My sister made a horrible speech at my other sister's wedding. The groom's brother made his speech first. It was exactly what you would want—warm, funny, talked about their childhood, how they grew into adults, and the like. My sister was next, and right off the bat, she made an unfunny joke insulting the groom. She insulted the groom a few more times, insulted me, and extremely overplayed her relationship with our sister."

E-Bay or E-Harmony?

It's not always the Maid of Honor. Sometimes, it's the officiant. Someone commented, "How about this one: The couple has been married before, both divorced, and she has one son. The wedding official at city hall said in his speech, 'You have told me you two found each other on E-Bay. Well, that figures, because that's where you find used stuff, right?—Oooh, it was a dating site! My bad!'"