Albert Einstein was right. You age slower on a plane

Einstein’s theory of relativity has been intriguing to quite a few people, especially with time travel and aging. It states that time is not universal, per BBC. This means that if you travel faster, the time passes slower which leads to the chances of you aging being slower. Traveling fast immediately redirects people’s attention to traveling by plane. The speed of flying is comparatively faster than other modes of transportation so the theory would ideally suit those traveling by air. But is this true and how? These differences take place on a slower and lower scale but overall show significance.

Another factor that adds to Einstein's theory is gravity, per the Journal of Medicine. The lesser the gravitational pull, the faster time passes which can affect the person's aging process. This indicates that a human’s head is slightly older than their feet. Again, the difference is minimal. Coming to that of flying in a plane, when a person is flying fast, time is slow, per the theory. However, there are factors to understand before arriving at a conclusion. Using the example of being in a spaceship magically going into a black hole in space, the research mentioned that things would feel just the same inside the spaceship but outside, it has all passed and moved forward into time rapidly.

For instance, a person inside would feel their heartbeat and pulse to be steady but when looking outside, things are swiftly changing due to speed. What may seem like just a short period from the inside may be years outside. If we look at Earth from the spaceship, it would appear that the events unfold like a fast-forwarded movie. Adding a more strange perspective, the research asked people to switch their imagination and exchange roles. If one had to picture themselves at the space station and watch another in the spacecraft in the black hole, the results would be contradictory.

The research suggests that though the person going into the black hole will experience a fast-forwarded reality, for the one at the space station, it will seem like things are slower down there. Time seems slower for the person standing at the station though the case may be completely otherwise for the person inside. The same scenario can be connected to flying in a plane. This is called time dilation, where time seems slower for the person at rest, per Science Line. Time ticks slower on the Earth where gravity is greater, whereas, up in the sky where gravity is reducing, time seems comparatively faster.

When flying in a plane, people onboard are traveling at a much faster rate than those on the ground. If one were to view a plane from the sky, it would seem slow but those onboard understand that they’re moving at a fast pace. If a person inside the plane were to look out, they’d find themselves crossing large areas of land within seconds. Chin-Wen Chou, a physicist from the National Institute of Standards and Technology lab in Colorado, researched to understand the paradoxical theory. The gravitational factor suggests that those in the air should age faster but the time factor points out that those in the air, like the person inside the spaceship, are unlikely to find time moving rapidly. He suggested that those who frequently travel may age faster but the difference is so tiny that it's almost insignificant.