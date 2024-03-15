Hockey coach keeping a straight face as his son goes wild on the Jumbotron has the internet in stitches

The process of parenting is in many ways a rollercoaster. Most parents would vouch for the fact that they never have a dull moment with their children. Talking about not having dull moments, St. Louis Blues assistant Coach Steve Ott couldn't help but hold his laughter in the middle of an intense game. Entertaining Steve and the whole crowd, was none other than his son Maverick. The little kid stepped up to put on a hilarious show when telecasted on the jumbotron. The video shared by the St.Loius Blues team went viral and has the internet in stitches.

Image Source - Getty Images I Photo by Harry How

This hilarious encounter was posted on the official X-handle of the St.Loius Blues team. The 19-second clip captioned, "We have no idea how @otterN9NE kept it together during this #stlblues". Both Steve and Maverick are spotted in two separate frames both with two different moods. In the opening seconds of the clip, we see Steve's son Maverick featuring on the Jumbotron cam whereas Steve is seen managing his team in the middle of an intense game. As the camera pans to him, a staff member appears to alert Maverick to the situation. He sees his son stripping off his shirt and dancing. The brief yet fun clip sees Maverick unveil his wild side as he hurriedly takes off his Blues jersey and starts spinning it over his head. He then throws it off in the air as he takes in the electric atmosphere at the stadium. With all eyes on Maverick's moves, the crowd does not miss out on cheering for the young fan.

We have no idea how @otterN9NE kept it together during this 😂 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/p8d2wsJ0Iv — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 3, 2024

What makes the video more rib-tickling is Steve Ott's reaction to his son's antics. With his team already battling for an important win against the Minnesota Wild, the Blues assistant was initially sporting an intense face in his dugout. With son Maverick appearing on the jumbotron, the Blues couldn't help but notice his child's wild dance moves. An intense-faced Steve is slowly spotted resting his game face and in a blink-and-miss moment, he lets out a small smirk, without losing composure on the bench. Understandably, Steve did not want to appear animated with the game on. Despite doing his job, the Blues assistant coach acknowledges his son's wild move and even gives a small smirk having a light moment on the bench. Thankfully, his team efforts saw them earn a solid 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Moving on, Steve Ott has enjoyed his coaching duties so far with the Blues and would hope his side score big to claim the Championship. Boasting 848 games under his belt, the ice hockey veteran had a solid career in the NHL before deciding to call curtains on his decade-long in 2017. For Maverick, it was the perfect night at the stadium as he not only entertained the crowd with his wild grooves but also saw his team win an important game to boost their chances for the Championship.