NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home.

Back in the late ‘80s, NASA was looking for ways to detoxify the air in its space stations. So it conducted a study to determine the most effective plants for filtering the air of toxic agents and converting carbon dioxide to oxygen.

In 1989, their results were published in a clean air study that provided a definitive list of the plants that are most effective at cleaning indoor air.

The report also suggested having at least one plant per every hundred square feet of home or office space.

1. Dwarf Date Palm

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arecaceae family.

2. Boston Fern

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Nephrolepidaceae family.

3. Kimberly Queen Fern

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Nephrolepidaceae family.

4. Spider Plant

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.

5. Chinese Evergreen

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Araceae family.

6. Bamboo Palm

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arecaceae family.

7. Weeping Fig

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Moraceae family.

8. Devil's Ivy

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arum family.

9. Flamingo Lily

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arum family.

10. Lilyturf

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.

11. Broadleaf Lady Palm

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arecaceae family.

12. Barberton Daisy

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Aster family.

13. Cornstalk Dracena

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.

14. English Ivy

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Araliaceae family.

15. Varigated Snake Plant

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.

16. Red-Edged Dracaena

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Century Plant family.

17. Peace Lily

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Araceae family.

18. Florist's Chrysanthemum

assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Aster family.

What’s in our air?

Trichloroethylene – Found in printing inks, paints, lacquers, varnishes, adhesives, and paint removers. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: excitement, dizziness, headache, nausea, and vomiting followed by drowsiness and coma.

Formaldehyde – Found in paper bags, waxed papers, facial tissues, paper towels, plywood paneling, and synthetic fabrics. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to nose, mouth and throat, and in severe cases, swelling of the larynx and lungs.

Benzene – Used to make plastics, resins, lubricants, detergents, and drugs. Also found in tobacco smoke, glue, and furniture wax. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to eyes, drowsiness, dizziness, headache, increase in heart rate, headaches, confusion and in some cases can result in unconsciousness.

Xylene – Found in rubber, leather, tobacco smoke, and vehicle exhaust. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to mouth and throat, dizziness, headache, confusion, heart problems, liver and kidney damage and coma.

Ammonia – Found in window cleaners, floor waxes, smelling salts, and fertilizers. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: eye irritation, coughing, sore throat.

Please note: Some of these plants may be toxic for your pets, so please do your research to ensure your furry friends stay safe.

More on Good.is

Hunter dies after being gored by a deer that he shot

The first bike path to cross America coast-to-coast is more than half-way finished

Magic mushrooms are a powerful way to treat depression, addiction, and anxiety

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.