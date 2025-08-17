Skip to content
A mom told her daughter not to talk to a ‘dirty biker.’ His epic response is pure class.

When a stranger judged him for his appearance, he chose empathy over anger. His open letter is a masterclass in looking past stereotypes that resonated with millions.

A Tim Hortons and a biker.

Canva
Aug 17, 2025

We've all heard the saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover," but in reality, snap judgments happen every day. Whether it's based on someone's clothes, tattoos, or demeanor, these assumptions can often be unfair—and completely wrong. One Canadian biker experienced this firsthand when a mother at a Tim Hortons dismissed him as a "dirty biker" in front of her child. Instead of reacting with anger, he shared a powerful message on Facebook that resonated with thousands.

Luc Perreault, a burly, tattooed biker, had stopped at Tim Hortons for a coffee when he exchanged a friendly smile with a little girl. But rather than receiving kindness in return, he overheard the child's mother pulling her away and saying, "No, no, dear, we don’t talk to dirty bikers."

Perreault, who proudly embraces his rugged appearance, decided he needed to speak up—not out of anger, but to challenge the stereotypes people hold about men like him. He took to Facebook with a response that quickly went viral.

"I look like I would eat your soul if you stare at me wrong."

Luc Perreault

In his post, Perreault addressed the family directly:

"To the family in the red SUV at Tim Hortons today," he began. Then, he described how he might appear to strangers.

"Yes, I am a big 280 lbs guy with motorcycles and full of tattoos. I am a welder, I am loud, I drink beer, I swear, and I look like I would eat your soul if you stare at me wrong."


However, that rough exterior doesn’t define who he truly is.

"What you don't know is that I have been happily married for 11 years, my kids call me Daddy, I am a college graduate, my mother is proud of me and tells everyone how lucky she is to have such a wonderful son. My nieces and nephews are always happy to see their M'Noncl Luc. When my daughter broke her arm, I cried more than she did."

"I even cried at Armageddon."

Luc Perreault

He further shared that he is a man who values kindness and compassion.

"I read books, I help people, I go out of my way to thank war veterans, and I even cried at Armageddon."

‘This dirty biker would be the first to save your daughter’s goldfish’

Perreault wrapped up his message with a powerful reminder that appearances can be deceiving.

"So next time I smile and say hi to your little girl and you grab her and tell her, ‘No, no dear, we don't talk to dirty bikers,’ remember that even though you hurt my feelings, this 'dirty biker' would be the first person to run into your burning house to save your little girl's goldfish so she wouldn't be sad!"


His words struck a chord with thousands of people online, many of whom shared messages of support.

"You tell them, Luc! You're an awesome guy."

Kiki Godin

Another commenter, Jim Maverick Morrison, praised Perreault’s response, writing, "Well put, brother. I'd still back you up any day. You are a good man. Take it with a grain of salt because it's their loss. Glad to call you a friend and brother."

His wife, Suzelle Perreault, also chimed in, saying, "Awwww... and yes, this is why I love my husband!"

Perreault was touched by the overwhelming support and responded with gratitude.

"To all, thanks for the wonderful words. I always knew there were great people out here."

The lesson: People are more than their appearances.

In a world of snap judgments, Luc Perreault offered a moment of grace. He gently dismantled a stereotype not with anger, but with honesty and an open heart. He proved that what defines us isn't the tattoos on our skin or the clothes we wear, but our capacity for compassion and our willingness to protect someone else's goldfish.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

kindness, empathy, viral story, good news, inspiration, bikers, stereotypes, parenting, don't judge a book by its cover, compassion
